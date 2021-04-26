Triumph Business Capital Appoints Amber Roy as Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Business Capital, a member of the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) group and provider of working capital financing solutions to small and medium-sized business, announced today the appointment of Amber Roy as chief operating officer. Roy will report to its chief executive officer, Geoff Brenner.



As chief operating officer, Roy will be responsible for Triumph Business Capital’s day-to-day operations, ensuring the company delivers high quality services while being cost effective and maintaining a positive profit margin. Roy will lead all of Triumph Business Capital's operational functions, including underwriting and customer experience.

"With experience managing end-to-end strategy, analytics, customer service, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships, Amber brings a depth of knowledge that will allow Triumph Business Capital to scale our strategic thinking, process involvement and change management," said Brenner. "Over the course of the past two years, the Triumph Business Capital team has achieved exceptional, record-breaking growth. Amber’s background of driving change and growth with two industry leading institutions will be instrumental as we continue to scale Triumph Business Capital.”

Roy joins Triumph Business Capital from Caliber Home Loans, a leader in the U.S. mortgage market, where she served as senior vice president, executive strategy and support for operations and servicing. In this role, Roy managed end-to-end strategy, analytics, customer service, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic projects, and was responsible for 3,000 employees. Prior to Caliber, Roy served as senior vice president, operations manager for Bank of America where she led site strategy, process re-engineering, organizational effectiveness, partner and vendor relationship management and communications.

"I am excited and honored to join the Triumph Business Capital leadership team, helping to evolve the processes to scale and grow the business,” said Roy. "I look forward to building upon the strong foundation the Triumph team has built to provide a unique and valuable client experience."

ABOUT TRIUMPH BUSINESS CAPITAL

Triumph Business Capital is an operating subsidiary of TBK Bank, SSB (Member FDIC), offering invoice factoring and payment processing solutions to transportation and other service industries. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company offering a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB.

