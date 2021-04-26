Overstock Closes Transaction with Pelion Venture Partners to Oversee Medici Ventures’ Blockchain Assets

SALT LAKE CITY, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), today announces it has closed its blockchain fund transaction with Pelion Venture Partners, a third-party venture capital firm with a proven track record of successfully investing in early stage companies. Overstock’s wholly owned blockchain-focused subsidiary, Medici Ventures , has been converted into a limited partnership (the “Fund”) and will be managed by Pelion MV GP, LLC, which will act as the general partner of the Fund. Overstock.com, Inc. is the sole limited partner of the Fund.



As the limited partner, Overstock has committed $45 million over the eight-year life of the Fund. The Fund will return invested capital to Overstock first and then split profits on successful exits as set forth in the Fund’s Limited Partnership Agreement. The Fund will hold a significant minority ownership stake in tZERO Group, Inc. (“tZERO”) and Overstock will retain a direct minority equity interest in tZERO.

“We remain bullish on blockchain technology and are excited for Medici Ventures to enter this new post-closing phase,” said Overstock chief executive officer Jonathan Johnson. “Pelion has spent the last three months getting to know these portfolio companies better. I expect Pelion, which will oversee the portfolio and make follow-on investment decisions, will take these companies to the next level and help guide them to economic success. I’m pleased we closed this transaction ahead of schedule. Overstock can now focus on our core e-commerce business, which continues to realize tremendous revenue, profit, and market share growth.”

Pelion MV GP, LLC now has sole authority and responsibility regarding the Fund’s investment decisions and in exercising all shareholder rights Medici Ventures holds in the portfolio companies.

“I am pleased this transaction with Overstock came together and has now closed,” said Pelion Venture Partners founder and managing director Blake Modersitzki. “Pelion recognizes the value in these disruptive companies and the world-changing potential of blockchain technology. We look forward to jumping in immediately and working with each of the portfolio companies to maximize the value of these assets.”

