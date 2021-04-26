New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06065006/?utm_source=GNW

The rising digital transformation has influenced small and medium-sized businesses, with the growing awareness regarding the role of drag-and-drop app builder software in lowering the dependence on hard-to-recruit technological skills. The software also allows small and medium-sized companies to gain protection against technology churn, along with reducing IT backlogs and eliminating legacy debts. Moreover, the drag and drop app builder software platforms are also expected to make the operations of many SMEs easier, particularly considering the cost of hiring large number of developers or outsourcing the app development task. Thus, the app builder software solutions help them develop customer-centric applications at lower costs. Furthermore, SMEs are exploring cloud-based app frameworks to save money, time, and resources. A few of the drag and drop app builder software used by enterprises are swing2app, Zoho creator, appypie, AppSheet, and Bizness. The adoption of these apps helps automate business workflows and processes. Additionally, flourishing internet infrastructure as well as increasing trend of building apps using user interface are further expected to fuel the demand for drag & drop app builder software in North America in the coming years.



Based on type, the North America drag & drop app builder software market is segmented into cloud-based and web-based; the cloud-based airport segment led the market in 2019.Cloud-based software delivers end-to-end encryption to ensure rapid scalability, greater computing power, and high storage capacity.



It provides highly productive service and management capabilities to an organization without incurring the cost of setting up and maintaining its own IT infrastructure.The data is safely stored on the cloud and can be retrieved whenever needed.



The relevant data is not lost even in the cases of system failure.Despite the numerous advancements brought by the ever-growing IT sector, it also creates a fair number of challenges, especially with regard to user data security.



Vast volumes of user information are stored online through cloud services due to the increasing availability of internet access, leading to a rising number of internet users. Therefore, the drag and drop app builder software developers are continuously investing in the development of robust and secure cloud-based products with an objective to provide highest possible protection to customer data against cyberattacks. As a result, a large number of North American enterprises plan to migrate their IT infrastructure to the cloud for boosting customer delivery experience.



The COVID-19 is severely impacting North American countries.The region is at the forefront of the adoption and introduction of new technologies due to favorable government policies aimed at encouraging innovation, existence of a wide and well-versed industrial base, and high purchasing capacity of people and enterprises, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada.



Consequently, any impact on the growth of industries in this region hinders the economic development of North American countries.The US is a significant market for drag and drop app builder software, primarily due to high smartphone and internet penetration, and well-developed retail and e-commerce sectors.



Massive increase in the number of confirmed cases and deaths in the US amid the COVID-19 pandemic has affected both manufacturing and sales of smartphones and digital cameras.The factory and business shutdowns across the US, Canada, and Mexico in 2020 further resulted in the limited adoption of the drag and drop app building software.



The impact of the pandemic on the business development of drag-and-drop builder software vendors in North American countries is likely to persist in the next few quarters of 2021.



The North America drag & drop app builder software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America drag & drop app builder software market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the North America drag & drop app builder software market. Appy Pie; Bizness Apps; BuildFire; Mobirise; Salesforce.com, inc.; Thunkable, Inc.; WaveMaker, Inc.; and Zoho Corporation are among the key players operating in the market in this region.

