North America Digital Business Support System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component

The emergence of advanced and easy-to-use digital business support system (BSS) solutions across North America is escalating the growth of the North America digital business support system market.End users of BSS solutions have a large number of backend operations that they want to manage effectively.



Therefore, they look for a digital BSS solution that is comprehensive and easy-to-operate.Business environment and competitive landscape in the telecommunication sector are changing radically.



New technology, especially 5G, acts as a catalyst for further disruption, thereby creating a unique opportunity to offer value-added services.Companies are tailoring their BSS requirement to create efficiency in the backend operation.



Digital BSS solutions are required to aggregate services, accommodate dynamic relationships with partner businesses, and support the new business model effectively. Therefore, digital BSS vendors are now embracing advanced technologies such as analytics and business intelligence to develop a better real-time solution. Digital BSS has a cloud-native architecture to provide unprecedented levels of flexibility and scale. With cloud-native architecture, operators can leverage the cloud’s multi­tenancy characteristics to develop consistency in process and reduce the overall time and cost of development. Digital BSS are, therefore, significantly deployed by CSPs, driving the North America digital business support system market.



Countries in North America, especially the US, are adversely affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak.North America is an important market for the growth of digital BSS products owing to the presence of developed countries such as the US and Canada in this region.



The high number of COVID-19 positive cases have resulted in a negative impact on region’s economy, and there has been a decline in business activities and growth of various industries operating in the region.The COVID-19 pandemic has been a major restraining factor for the growth of the most of the industries present in the region, but it has impacted positively to the telecom sector.



Many organizations are shifting to remote work or work from home culture, which is the major driver for the growth of networking infrastructure, and connectivity.The demand of digital BSS for offering enhanced end user experience in the field of communication and networking is anticipated to boost in the region in the near future.



Nevertheless, the factory and business shutdowns across the US, Canada, and Mexico negatively impacted the growth of digital BSS market somewhat but majorly it witnessed a growth. North America is a home to a large number of technology companies. Thus, the outbreak’s impact was quite severe across the region in 2020, and it is likely to continue in 2021 1st quator. However, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is short-term; it is likely to decrease in the coming years.



Based on component, the services segment led the North America digital business support system market in 2019.Services comprise professional and managed services offered by digital BSS vendors to the end users over and above the solutions.



These services are the facilitators for easy and smooth implementation of digital BSS solutions.Services offered by vendors differentiate them from their competitors.



Therefore, vendors operating in the market invest time and effort in building the more efficient services so that they can expand their presence and strengthen their brand image among the current and potential end user segment. Advantages such as less cost, smooth implementation of services are expected to escalate the demand for digital BSS in coming years.



The overall North America digital business support system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America digital business support system market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



Participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the North America digital business support system market. Accenture plc; Alepo; Amdocs Limited; BearingPoint; Capgemini SE; Cerillion plc; Comarch SA; Comviva; CSG Systems International, Inc.; FTS – Formula Telecom Solutions Ltd; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Infosys Ltd.; MIND CTI; NetCracker Technology Corporation; Nokia Corporation; Openet; Optiva Inc.; Oracle Corporation; Qvantel Oy; Sigma Software; Sterlite Tech; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; and ZTE Corporation are among the players operating in the market.

