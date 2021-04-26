Notice on the intent to remove the shares of AB “Linas” from NASDAQ OMX Vilnius stock exchange and to suspend public offer of shares

English Lithuanian

Linas, AB (legal form - joint-stock company, registered office address S. Kerbedžio str. 23, Panevėžys, Lithuania, legal entity code 147689083, VAT payer code LT476890811, data is collected and stored in the register of legal entities, registered capital 6,971,307, EUR 10 (six million nine hundred and seventy-one thousand three hundred and seven euros and 10 cents)) extraordinary meeting intends to consider the issue of initiating the remove of all shares issued by the Company from trading on the regulated market Nasdaq OMX Vilnius and no longer offering them to the public, taking into account the above and the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania paragraphs 3-5 of this Article, the Board of the Company shall provide this notification of the intention to delist the Company's shares from trading on the regulated market of Nasdaq OMX Vilnius and to no longer offer the shares to the public.



