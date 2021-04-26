New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Automatic Door Sensors Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06065003/?utm_source=GNW

As automatic doors are increasingly being incorporated in hospitals, the proliferation of healthcare sector fuels the growth of the North America automatic door sensors market. In addition, increasing disposable income and favorable health-related government policies are also supporting the automatic door sensors market growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected several North American countries, especially the US.The rapid spread of the virus has urged governments of key North American countries to impose strict restrictions on vehicles and human movements.



Due to travel ban, mass lockdown, and business shutdown, the pandemic has affected economies and numerous industries across the region.The continued rise in the number of patients further led the governments to impose lockdown across the borders during Q2 of 2020.



The majority of the manufacturing facilities were either temporarily shut or were operating with low staff strength.The lower number of manufacturing staff has resulted in lesser production quantity.



The disruption of businesses also led to inefficient functioning of supply chain of components and parts. The limited availability of raw materials and aerospace closing has also impacted the automatic door sensors market in the US. Since the US is a home to a large number of manufacturers of automatic door sensors and its components, the outbreak has reflected in drastic reduction in production and revenue generation.



The North America automatic door sensors market, based on type, is segmented into microwave sensors, infrared sensors, laser sensors, and others; the microwave sensors segment led the market in 2019.Microwave sensors are integrated with motion detection technology and are used in automatic doors of showrooms, offices, shopping malls, multi apartment complexes, residential buildings, and warehouses, among others.



Microstar-M is a microwave sensor manufactured by Disability Systems, Inc.The sensor is provided with the Human Presence Radar (HPR) feature that keeps the door open in case an individual is blocking the door path.



Microwave or radar technology is based on the Doppler Effect.The radar sensor releases defined microwaves constantly in a detection area.



Further, these microwaves are reflected from objects in a detection area to the sensor. A few microwave sensors require a safety beam sensor to prevent clamping. For example, a universal microwave radar sensor has been designed for automatic sliding and glass doors, and electric power doors; however, the radar sensors used in these doors need an additional safety beam sensor to avoid clamping. Microwave sensors are reliable, customizable, and highly sensitive, and these advantages are propel their demand on North America.



The North America automatic door sensors market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America automatic door sensors market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America automatic door sensors market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the North America automatic door sensors market. BBC Bircher AG, BEA, GEZE GmbH, MS Sedco, Nabtesco Corporation, OPTEX Inc., Pepperl+Fuchs, and TORMAX USA Inc. are a few of the players operating in the market in this region.

