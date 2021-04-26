Annual general meeting in Better Collective A/S

Regulatory Release no. 11/2021

Today on 26 April 2021, the annual general meeting of Better Collective was held electronically.

At the meeting, the shareholders approved

The audited annual report and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2020

The appropriation of profits or covering of losses as recorded in the approved annual report

Discharge of liability to members of the board of directors and the executive management

The remuneration report for 2020

The shareholders approved the proposals from the nomination committee regarding

Re-election of Jens Bager as chairman of the board of directors, Klaus Holse, Leif Nørgaard, Petra Von Rohr, and Todd Dunlap as members of the board of directors, and election of Therese Hillman as a new member of the board of directors

Approval of the board of directors’ remuneration for the current financial year

Re-appointment of Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab and to approve the remuneration to Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab





The shareholders further approved the proposals from the board of directors to

Include a new item regarding the presentation of the remuneration report for the most recent financial year for advisory vote on the agenda of the annual general meeting

Authorise the board of directors to convene and conduct general meetings as a complete or partially electronic meeting

Authorise the board of directors to increase the share capital of the Company

Authorise the board of directors to increase the share capital of the Company by issue of convertible loan instruments

Ratify the board of directors’ issuance of 260,000 warrants pursuant to the authorisation to issue warrants to key employees

Re-approve the board of directors’ authorisation to issue warrants to key employees in 2021 in accordance with the existing authorisation in section 5.5 of the articles of association and amendment of the authorisation

Authorise the board of directors to acquire treasury shares

Authorisation to the chairman of the meeting

Copenhagen, 26 April 2021

Board of directors of Better Collective A/S

