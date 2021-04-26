Annual general meeting in Better Collective A/S

Regulatory Release no. 11/2021
Today on 26 April 2021, the annual general meeting of Better Collective was held electronically.
At the meeting, the shareholders approved
- The audited annual report and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2020
- The appropriation of profits or covering of losses as recorded in the approved annual report
- Discharge of liability to members of the board of directors and the executive management
- The remuneration report for 2020
The shareholders approved the proposals from the nomination committee regarding
- Re-election of Jens Bager as chairman of the board of directors, Klaus Holse, Leif Nørgaard, Petra Von Rohr, and Todd Dunlap as members of the board of directors, and election of Therese Hillman as a new member of the board of directors
- Approval of the board of directors’ remuneration for the current financial year
- Re-appointment of Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab and to approve the remuneration to Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab
The shareholders further approved the proposals from the board of directors to
- Include a new item regarding the presentation of the remuneration report for the most recent financial year for advisory vote on the agenda of the annual general meeting
- Authorise the board of directors to convene and conduct general meetings as a complete or partially electronic meeting
- Authorise the board of directors to increase the share capital of the Company
- Authorise the board of directors to increase the share capital of the Company by issue of convertible loan instruments
- Ratify the board of directors’ issuance of 260,000 warrants pursuant to the authorisation to issue warrants to key employees
- Re-approve the board of directors’ authorisation to issue warrants to key employees in 2021 in accordance with the existing authorisation in section 5.5 of the articles of association and amendment of the authorisation
- Authorise the board of directors to acquire treasury shares
- Authorisation to the chairman of the meeting
Copenhagen, 26 April 2021
Board of directors of Better Collective A/S
Contacts
Head of Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844
E-mail: Investor@bettercollective.com
About Better Collective
Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information, and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in-depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).
Attachment