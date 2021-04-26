Cassava Sciences Invited by the NIH to Participate in Sachs 4th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum

AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it has been invited to participate in the Sachs 4th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum, a virtual event held on April 28-30, 2021. The National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has invited Cassava Sciences to showcase its scientific program at this event.



Lindsay Burns, PhD, Senior VP Neuroscience, will provide a pre-recorded, 10-minute overview of Cassava Sciences’ program in Alzheimer’s disease during this event. A link for this webcast will be available on Cassava Sciences’ website on Wednesday, April 28th starting 8:30AM Eastern time and will remain there for approximately 90 days thereafter.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences’ mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com.

