Ex-date of the pre-emptive right to subscribe new shares for existing shareholders of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS (trading code EFT1T, ISIN kood EE3100127242) will close the list of existing shareholders, dated 29.04.2021 as of the end of the working day of the fund's securities registrar's settlement system, who has the pre-emptive right to subscribe for new shares. Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 28.04.2021.

On 15.04.2021, the general meeting of the fund decided to increase the share capital of the fund and to issue 850,000 ordinary shares. The subscription of and payment for new shares take place in accordance with the procedure specified in the prospectus to be published before the commencement of the offer in the period from 14.05.2021 at 09:00 to 31.05.2021 at 16:00.

The Fund will publish a notice of the public offering of the shares before the commencement of the offering.

Viljar Arakas

Member of the Management Board

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee