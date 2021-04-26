Worldwide SMT Placement Equipment Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SMT Placement Equipment Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the SMT placement equipment market and it is poised to grow by $ 627.46 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. The report on SMT placement equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the surge in demand for PCBs and miniaturization of components.



The SMT placement equipment market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the shift toward flexible and responsive manufacturing methods as one of the prime reasons driving the SMT placement equipment market growth during the next few years.

The report on SMT placement equipment market covers the following areas:

SMT placement equipment market sizing

SMT placement equipment market forecast

SMT placement equipment market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading SMT placement equipment market vendors that include ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., Beijing Torch, Blakell Europlacer Ltd., FRITSCH GmBH, FUJI Corp., Hanwha Group, JUKI Automation Systems GmbH, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., Mycronic AB, and Panasonic Corp. Also, the SMT placement equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.

Beijing Torch

Blakell Europlacer Ltd.

FRITSCH GmBH

FUJI Corp.

Hanwha Group

JUKI Automation Systems GmbH

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.

Mycronic AB

Panasonic Corp.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

