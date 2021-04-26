WOW! Unlimited Media to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, Canada, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW! Unlimited Media, Inc. ("WOW!" or the "Company") (TSXV: WOW; OTCQX: WOWMF), a leading animation-focused multi-platform entertainment company, announced today that it will report its results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 after the market close on April 29, 2021.

Conference Call Dial-in Details:



At 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 30, 2021, the Company will host a conference call featuring management's remarks and a follow-up question and answer period with analysts.



The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (877) 825-9920 five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The Conference ID is 4282578.



A digital recording of the call will be available for one month (until midnight Eastern Time, May 30, 2021) by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using the Conference ID 4282578.



