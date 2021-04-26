Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027

New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033114/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $368 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

- The Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$368 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$423.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Aalto Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Apdia Group

Ark Diagnostics

Biomérieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biotez Berlin Buch

Bühlmann Laboratories

Cambridge Life Sciences

Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals

Danaher Corporation

Diasystem Scandinavia

Eagle Biosciences

Exagen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Grifols

Immundiagnostik

Jasem Laboratory Systems And Solutions

Randox Laboratories

R-Biopharm

Sekisui Medical

Siemens Healthineers

Theradiag

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Utak







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Consumables by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Equipment by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Equipment by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Immunoassays by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Immunoassays by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Immunoassays by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography-MS

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Chromatography-MS by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography-MS by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospital

Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospital Laboratories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Laboratories

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial /

Private Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial / Private

Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial / Private

Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Consumables and Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

by Product - Consumables and Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

by Technology - Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial /

Private Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial / Private

Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital Laboratories, Commercial / Private Laboratories and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Consumables and Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Consumables and Equipment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial /

Private Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial /

Private Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital Laboratories, Commercial / Private Laboratories and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Consumables and Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

by Product - Consumables and Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

by Technology - Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial /

Private Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial / Private

Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital Laboratories, Commercial / Private Laboratories and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Consumables and Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

by Product - Consumables and Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

by Technology - Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial /

Private Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial / Private

Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital Laboratories, Commercial / Private Laboratories and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Consumables and Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Consumables and Equipment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial /

Private Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial /

Private Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital Laboratories, Commercial / Private Laboratories and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Consumables and Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Consumables and Equipment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial /

Private Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial /

Private Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital Laboratories, Commercial / Private Laboratories and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic

Drug Monitoring by Product - Consumables and Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Consumables and Equipment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic

Drug Monitoring by Technology - Immunoassays and

Chromatography-MS - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic

Drug Monitoring by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial

/ Private Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial /

Private Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital Laboratories, Commercial / Private Laboratories and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Consumables and Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

by Product - Consumables and Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

by Technology - Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial /

Private Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial / Private

Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital Laboratories, Commercial / Private Laboratories and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Consumables and Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

by Product - Consumables and Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

by Technology - Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial /

Private Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial / Private

Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital Laboratories, Commercial / Private Laboratories and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Consumables and Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Consumables and Equipment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial /

Private Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial /

Private Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital Laboratories, Commercial / Private Laboratories and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 118: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic

Drug Monitoring by Product - Consumables and Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Consumables and Equipment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic

Drug Monitoring by Technology - Immunoassays and

Chromatography-MS - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic

Drug Monitoring by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial

/ Private Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial /

Private Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital Laboratories, Commercial / Private Laboratories and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring by Product - Consumables and

Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Product - Consumables and Equipment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic

Drug Monitoring by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Consumables and Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring by Technology - Immunoassays and

Chromatography-MS - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by Technology - Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic

Drug Monitoring by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Immunoassays and Chromatography-MS for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories,

Commercial / Private Laboratories and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Therapeutic Drug

Monitoring by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Commercial /

Private Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic

Drug Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospital Laboratories, Commercial / Private

Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033114/?utm_source=GNW



