Halls Partners With Terracycle® to Make All Cough and Sore Throat Drop Packaging Nationally Recyclable

TRENTON, N.J., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALLS, America’s #1 selling cough drop brand, has partnered with international recycling leader, TerraCycle, to allow all brands of cough and sore throat drops to be nationally recyclable in the United States through TerraCycle. As an added incentive, for every shipment of cough and sore throat drop packaging waste sent to TerraCycle, collectors earn points that can be donated to a non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.



“The HALLS brand is excited to partner with TerraCycle to ensure any brand of cough and sore throat drop packaging can be recycled in the US”, said Danielle Freid, HALLS Senior Brand Manager. “This is an important first step towards sustainable solutions for our brand.”

Participation in the HALLS Recycling Program is easy and free. Consumers are invited to sign up on the TerraCycle program page at www.terracycle.com/halls, collect all brands of cough and sore throat drop packaging in an available box, and once the box is full, sign into their account, download the free shipping label and return the collected waste to TerraCycle where it will be cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products, such as park benches and picnic tables.

“The occasional cough or sore throat is something we all share,” said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. “But by participating in the HALLS Recycling Program, you can be rewarded for doing the right thing.”

For more information on TerraCycle’s recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com .

About Mondelez International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.



About HALLS®

HALLS is America's #1 selling cough drop brand that provides cough and sore throat relief when you need it most so that you can get back to doing the things you love. HALLS offers a wide variety of products, including HALLS Cough Drops, HALLS Breezers Throat Drops, and HALLS Defense Dietary Supplement Drops, all available in both regular and sugar-free forms!For more information, visit www.gethalls.com, and follow HALLS on social media (@halls on Twitter/Facebook, and @get_halls on Instagram).