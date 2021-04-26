TDWI Research Welcomes James Kobielus as Data Management Analyst

SEATTLE, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDWI, the leading provider of data and analytics education and research, is pleased to announce that James Kobielus has joined as senior director of TDWI Research for data management. Mr. Kobielus joins Fern Halper (TDWI VP of research and senior director of TDWI Research for advanced analytics) and David Stodder (senior director of TDWI Research for business intelligence) in the research division of TDWI (tdwi.org).

"Data drives innovation and productivity in the modern economy. Sound data management practices ensure that this vital resource is kept accurate, available, and accessible for all use cases,” said Mr. Kobielus. “To keep pace with the growing scale of digital business, these practices are shifting toward DataOps—the intelligent automation of the entire data management pipeline. Automation is a key technique for accelerating the delivery of high-quality business intelligence and advanced analytics into every business scenario. I am excited to join the TDWI team to produce and share best-practices-based research to help data professionals keep pace with the evolving data management landscape.”

Mr. Kobielus is a veteran industry analyst, consultant, author, speaker, and blogger in analytics and data management. Prior to joining TDWI, he held positions at Futurum Research, SiliconANGLEWikibon, Forrester Research, Current Analysis, and the Burton Group. Mr. Kobielus also served as senior program director, product marketing for big data analytics for IBM, where he was both a subject matter expert and a strategist on thought leadership and content marketing programs targeted at the data science community.

“We’re thrilled that Jim is joining TDWI Research as we continue to deliver and expand upon the cutting-edge research and tools we bring to our community,” said Meighan Berberich, president of TDWI. “The data management landscape continues to evolve and modernize and Jim will lead TDWI’s research and analysis in this space to ensure our audience understands where it is headed and what they should do about it.”

TDWI Research produces original, survey-based, in-depth Best Practices Reports, frequent live webinars, timely Checklist Reports, and topical monographs, as well as annual salary and BI maturity benchmarking research reports. The TDWI Research team also heads many of the company’s live education events, including TDWI Virtual Summits and Strategy Summits.

