Healixa Inc. Announces its New Rx Brand Name, PurelyRx

Holbrook, New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products Inc. (d/b/a Healixa Inc.) (OTC: EMOR) (the “Company”, "EMOR", “Healixa”), a people-first digital organization that humanizes care by deploying simplified solutions for complex global challenges, today announces the company’s newly developed brand, PurelyRx.

On the heels of Company’s recent acquisition of the 5 Star Pharmacy LLC, Healixa announces the Company’s new Rx brand for the digital pharmacy marketplace. The launch of the PurelyRx brand is a continuation of the Company’s extensive rebranding effort, focused on creating “healing” brands that are simplistic and memorable. “I have had the pleasure of being a part of many go-to-market initiatives,” commented Jessica Muzquiz, a recently appointed Advisory Board member of Healixa. “This one in particular is exciting, fresh, and full of creativity. The insight we’ve received from key demographics has been instrumental in developing this brand.”

Healixa continues to execute on its national pharmacy business plan rollout and deployment of the Company's Rx application, for which Healixa partnered to pilot with a globally recognized, tech-enabled last-mile logistics company. Retail pharmacy is a $500 billion industry that is currently reliant on expensive physical locations to drive foot traffic. Most central processing software systems in the market that manage prescriptions are outdated or unable to integrate their Application Programming Interface (“API”) to newly developed systems within the virtual care market. Healixa has turned these very challenges into opportunities by building a platform that gives all participants, including patients, doctors, pharmacists and payors, a modern digital user experience while simultaneously addressing backend platform flexibility and compatibility.

Healixa is well on its way and is laser-focused on creating satellite-fulfilment centers with advanced, proprietary technology, economies of scale, and same-day delivery. “The momentum and support from our internal team, the health care community, and globally recognized channel partners has been tremendous. Together, humanizing care becomes achievable," said Ian Parker CEO of Healixa Inc. “The PurelyRx brand will create lasting imprint on the ecosystem we are establishing.”

Healixa is scheduled to unveil PurelyRx’s new site and special features in the weeks to come. The Company is also planning on announcing newly accomplished milestones concurrent with this announcement.

About Emerald Organic Products Inc.

Emerald Organic Products Inc. has recently changed its name to Healixa Inc. in the State of Nevada and continues to trade under the symbol OTC: EMOR. Filings have been made to reflect the name change on the OTC ticker board.

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company with assets in both healthtech and fintech. Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in healthtech. The Company’s people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges.

Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics and more.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.