Scott Ungermann Joins Bespoken Spirits as Vice President of Operations

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoken Spirits , a modern spirits company, today announced the appointment of Scott Ungermann to Vice President of Operations where he will further Bespoken’s mission to re-imagine and replace spirits maturation with sustainable science and technology. In his role, Scott will scale Bespoken’s production as the company expands nationally and internationally.



To mature its award-winning spirits, Bepoken recently launched a new sustainable maturation process that enhances a spirit’s aroma, color and taste with precision and control. This enables almost limitless recipes within days, not years.

“Bespoken Spirits is at the intersection of key trends in spirits -- innovation and the desire for newness, the need for sustainable spirits and consumer demand for variety,” said Ungermann. “They’ve used science and technology to optimize maturation. It’s all the same elements of traditional maturation, like real wood, toast and char, but the process has evolved to be more repeatable, more reliable and put a better spirit in your glass.”

Prior to joining Bespoken, Ungermann served as the brewmaster and vice president of production and logistics for Anchor Brewing Company where he oversaw all aspects of production with a focus on safety, quality and efficiency. Previously, Ungermann spent eighteen years with Anheuser-Busch. He holds a Masters of Food Science from the University of California, Davis.

“Scott brings over twenty-five years of experience in the alcohol and spirits industry to Bespoken,” said Martin Janousek, co-founder of Bespoken Spirits. “His expertise will guide scaling our operations nationwide and internationally as we respond to the global demand for spirits innovation.’

In addition to announcing Ungermann’s new role, Bespoken today unveiled its 2021 Spirits Business Trend report , which details the market moving trends in the spirits industry including:

Quenching the modern consumer’s thirst for variety

Enabling next generation craft creativity

AI and the future of spirits innovation

Agile production to meet evolving trends quickly

Maturing the Spirits industry sustainably



ABOUT BESPOKEN SPIRITS

Bespoken Spirits, a modern spirits company, transforms source spirits into a high quality, matured spirit by re-imagining and replacing the antiquated, expensive, and wasteful barrel aging process with sustainable science and technology. At the heart of this is Bespoken’s proprietary ACTivation technology that makes it possible to extract the key elements of the barrel that enhance aroma, color and taste (ACT) using the same all-natural elements, but with precision, control, and speed, enabling billions of bespoken recipes. By leveraging 21st century technology and data science, Bespoken Spirits enables companies to design and deliver custom profiles for color, aroma, and taste in days, rather than decades.