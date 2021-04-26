IMAC Holdings CEO Jeff Ervin Provides Corporate Update in Letter to Shareholders

Brentwood, Tenn., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC, IMACW), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative and rehabilitative orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today issued a corporate update in a Letter to Shareholders from CEO Jeff Ervin.



To Our Valued Shareholders:

I am excited about the progress we made since completing our equity offering one month ago. While there hasn’t been a singular event to trigger material disclosures, IMAC has been productive with each of our business lines and is pleased to provide interim updates on some of our growth initiatives.

The Back Space, our new retail spine and neck care venture, now has a foundational platform for the business to grow into a national brand. Our technology infrastructure is complete and expandable to capitalize on future developments of our http://www.back.co/ digital presence. As for the physical store presence, we have faced minor slowdowns in the launch of the initial store. However, the buildout process is proving to be replicable and future buildouts are expected to take less than ten weeks from acquisition of premises to occupancy.

We are increasing the Back Space test market to ten stores. Implementing the first store allowed us to gain comfort in our supply chain and resources needed to open for business. We are using current IMAC staff to launch the test market and appointed Christine Long as our interim manager of the Back Space launch. Ms. Long has in-depth experience to manage the test market having served in her prior role as regional manager for a large massage company.

We created a discount program for our strategic partner. Their employees and customers will have access to the Back Space’s inaugural location when it opens during a “soft” opening the first week of May.

Next, IMAC’s core business is experiencing fewer COVID-related disruptions related to patient cancellations and employee quarantines over the past month. Additionally, our recent Regeneration Center acquisitions are advancing our Florida presence. The Orlando clinic is fully integrated and now offers IMAC’s complete line of regenerative rehabilitation therapies. We also expect to complete the full-service implementation of IMAC services in our recent Tampa acquisition before May 15, 2021. Florida remains an area of interest for continued expansion.

Finally, IMAC’s balance sheet is as strong as it has ever been. We retired $1.8 million of our highest-interest rate debt over the past 30 days. We continue to be excited about our recent progress and anticipate further updates during our first quarter earnings release on May 13. We thank you, our shareholders, for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Jeff Ervin,

CEO, IMAC Holdings, Inc.



