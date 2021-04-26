LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Dennis P. Durocher

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that financial advisor Dennis P. Durocher CFP® has joined LPL, affiliating with Linsco by LPL Financial, the firm’s employee advisor model. Durocher reported having served nearly $90 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. He joins LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors.



A financial advisor for three decades, Durocher was seeking more control over his practice and his client relationships. He said, “I didn’t want to run business operations. I just wanted to help my clients. When I learned about this model, I couldn’t believe it. I’m able to be an employee with instant health and wellness benefits, and I also have the freedom to take care of my clients on my own terms.”

Durocher provides personalized financial advice and comprehensive investment management services, including retirement planning, retirement income distribution, education planning, wealth transfer and insurance services. Prior to launching his career as an advisor, Durocher served in the U.S. Navy as a Naval Flight Officer from 1986 to 1994, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander and receiving a Presidential Unit Citation and Navy Achievement Medal.

Stability and support at LPL Financial

With LPL’s Linsco employee advisor model, Durocher is afforded the stability and support that comes with being an employee of a leading partner to financial advisors. And unlike any other model in the marketplace, LPL employee advisors retain ownership of their client relationships, have brand autonomy, and are empowered to build a practice they believe can be most effective supporting their clients.

Durocher chose to brand his practice, Innovate Financial by LPL Financial. True to his practice’s namesake, Durocher’s day-to-day will look a bit different than that of other employee advisors. That’s because Durocher chose to work full-time from his home in Menasha, Wis. “Over the past year, I really enjoyed working out of my house and found it brings many efficiencies and conveniences,” he said, noting that before 2020, his client interactions were most often via phone, email or at their home. “By joining LPL, I can work the way I have been, but with greater flexibility and innovative technology solutions. Advisor-focused software provided by LPL helps me maintain virtual connectivity with my clients, and having a client service associate that is fully-trained in LPL’s systems and procedures has helped make for a seamless transition.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We are honored to welcome Dennis to the LPL family, and we are committed to providing him with the support and resources he needs. Advisors deserve a partner who can meet them where they are in the evolution of their practices. For Dennis, that meant working remotely full time and having the innovative capabilities to do so effectively. We are excited to work with him, and all of our valued advisors, and look forward to many years of partnership to come.”

About LPL Financial:

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 17,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide.

** Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2019-2020 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report)

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

