Aptive Environmental Teams Up with 2021 Top Draft Prospect Zach Wilson

PROVO, Utah, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One team has already locked in its pick with a franchise quarterback before April 29. Aptive Environmental, one of the leading U.S. pest control companies, is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with Zach Wilson, Utah native, former Brigham Young University (BYU) quarterback, and a top 2021 NFL Draft prospect.



"Aptive thinks outside the box and is striving to bring a new level of service to the pest control market," said Zach Wilson. "They are determined to show the world what they are made of. It's the same way I view my skill set as a quarterback. I'm looking forward to elevating our game together."

Sharpening the saw and perfecting a discipline is a shared value for Wilson and Aptive. Wilson has attributed spending hours watching films and studying to his exceptional performance on the field. Earlier this year, the pest control company launched Aptive University along with various Academies to support the onboarding of all new employees as well as ongoing learning and development for all employees. Training is crucial as Aptive is committed to developing all employees to be capable and confident in doing their jobs.

Both Wilson and Aptive are working hard to rise up the ranks beyond their home turf of Utah and take it to the next level in their respective industries. Wilson passed for 7,652 yards and 56 touchdowns during his three years at BYU. In 2020, he completed 73.5 percent of his passes – a school record. It is widely believed that Wilson will be the highest draft pick in the history of the BYU football program. Aptive was named the 7th largest pest control company globally in 2020, with residential pest control services in more than 4,735 cities across North America. Despite a global pandemic that impacted consumers and businesses far and wide, Aptive reached 1.3 million customers in 2020, all while growing its employee base by 24%, its revenue by 33%, and giving back over $1 million to charities across the globe.

"We are thrilled to partner with Zach. Like Aptive, Zach is homegrown and just getting started. We are both chasing down our goals and are relentless at putting ourselves on the board," said Vess Pearson, Aptive Environmental CEO. "We're dedicated to a fresh approach to differentiate ourselves from the status quo. And for pest control, Aptive's rooted in providing exceptional experiences for our customers and their families."

Watch for Wilson during the 2021 NFL Draft and on the field this fall!

About Aptive Environmental

Aptive Environmental provides environmentally responsible residential and commercial pest services to more than 4,735 cities across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor's Top 100 U.S. workplaces in 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation's "Nothing But Nets" to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites.

