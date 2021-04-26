Sumo Logic to Host The Modern SOC Summit, Empowering SecOps Teams to Rethink Security for Digital Transformation Success

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced it will host The Modern SOC Summit , a free education event for security and IT professionals looking to understand how to modernize their security operations and the latest in cloud-native security. Attendees will receive hands-on training with cloud-native security, learn best practices, hear from cyber security experts, and more. The virtual event will take place June 8-9, 2021 and registration is open now .



Security operation center (SOC) analysts and security teams need to rethink their security strategies to modernize and automate their SOC activities while ensuring regulatory compliance. During this two-day event, attendees will immerse themselves in the basics of cloud security, and learn advanced techniques on how to address current and modern threats. The event will feature speakers such as Pete Tseronis, the U.S. Department of Energy's first-ever appointed CTO, as well as Sumo Logic’s CSO George Gerchow, and VP and General Manager of the Security Business Unit, Greg Martin. Additional speakers include experts from organizations on the leading-edge of security operations, including Accolade and Catena Media. The keynote speaker lineup, full agenda, and program will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

“The requirements for the SOC are rapidly evolving as attack volumes surge and threats grow more sophisticated. New risks from cloud adoption and the acceleration of digital transformation are challenging security teams to take new approaches to their strategy,” said Greg Martin. “We’re excited to bring together security leaders and practitioners in a forum to discuss the future state of security, and exchange practical knowledge to successfully leverage cloud security solutions at scale. Whether you’re just getting started or want a technical deep dive, The Modern SOC Summit has something for every attendee working to address modern security challenges.”

Tuesday, June 8: Earn a Sumo Logic certification

Grow an in-depth understanding of Sumo Logic’s security analytics and Cloud SIEM solutions through interactive, instructor-led workshops and a variety of certifications. SecOps teams can bolster their skills and maximize their investment in the Sumo Logic platform, walking away empowered by a single platform for security and compliance. Workshops will be held around Security Analytics, Cloud SIEM Insights and Cloud SIEM Custom Rules as well as the following workshops and certifications:

Fundamentals Certification : Gain broad knowledge analyzing logs and metrics, and get Sumo Logic up-and-running while learning to do simple filtering, data parsing, and analysis.





: Gain broad knowledge analyzing logs and metrics, and get Sumo Logic up-and-running while learning to do simple filtering, data parsing, and analysis. Security & Compliance Certification : Learn how Sumo Logic Threat Intelligence can help users stay on top of their environment by matching IOCs like IP address, domain names, email addresses, and MD5 hashes. Also learn how to analyze AWS data to monitor account usage and monitor security groups to meet compliance requirements.



Wednesday, June 9: Learn from leading security experts and thought leaders

Sessions are designed to help attendees explore, learn, and think about the future of their organization’s security strategy and direction. Attendees can explore three tracks:

Future of Security : Hear from leading experts — CISOs, business leaders, and security practitioners — on the evolving state of security, SOC, and future state. Industry experts will debate, and share their views on a range of topics, such as “Building a Cloud Native SOC: Fantasy or Reality?” and “Securing the Critical Infrastructure.”





: Hear from leading experts — CISOs, business leaders, and security practitioners — on the evolving state of security, SOC, and future state. Industry experts will debate, and share their views on a range of topics, such as “Building a Cloud Native SOC: Fantasy or Reality?” and “Securing the Critical Infrastructure.” Get Started with Sumo Logic : Dive into Sumo Logic’s Security Intelligence portfolio, and learn how to use the platform for compliance, security monitoring, Security Analytics, SIEM, and SOAR use cases.





: Dive into Sumo Logic’s Security Intelligence portfolio, and learn how to use the platform for compliance, security monitoring, Security Analytics, SIEM, and SOAR use cases. Do More with Sumo Logic: Learn from security practitioners on best practices and advanced techniques to better use Sumo Logic security solutions, and solve complex security use cases. Subject matter experts will discuss topics including “Accelerate Threat Detection Using MITRE ATT&CK” and “Hunting for Threats in Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Cloud Environments.”



The Modern SOC Summit Details-at-a-Glance

When: June 8-9, 2021

Where: Virtually

Registration: Open now

Follow The Modern SOC Summit on social media using hashtag #ModSOCSummit

