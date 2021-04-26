Amplitude Launches the Industry’s First Digital Optimization Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplitude, the Digital Optimization System, today announced the Amplitude Partner Ecosystem, an industry-first program which brings together more than 40 founding partners to help customers accelerate and optimize digital transformation and product innovation strategies.



“Today, businesses have two options: Become a digital disruptor or be digitally disrupted. Digital products are now at the center of the innovation agenda, requiring new approaches and solutions to optimize and accelerate value creation,” said Lisa Hopkins, VP of Partnerships at Amplitude. “Our ecosystem brings together a network of partners at the forefront of digital disruption to make it easy for every business to build the right digital strategies and transform experiences. We look forward to working with and expanding our partner network to help our customers on their digital journeys.”

By joining the Amplitude Partner Ecosystem, partners gain access to a range of resources and benefits, including Amplitude technical experts, training and certification programs, and joint sales and marketing opportunities, making it easier than ever to build and deliver innovative solutions to customer problems and cultivate new business opportunities. More than 40 ecosystem partners have joined as founding members, with the intent to add new partners on an ongoing basis. Two categories of partners include:

Solution partners: Amplitude partners with a network of global systems integrators, consultancies and digital agencies to provide business transformation strategy, best practices and technology implementation support. Founding member solution partners include Slalom, WWT Digital and Bottle Rocket.

Technology integrations: The ecosystem includes technology integrations across 16 software categories to build and deliver end-to-end customer engagement processes. A sample of founding member integration partners include:

Marketing Automation: Integrations with marketing technologies, including Braze, Airship and Iterable, leverage Amplitude behavioral data to help marketing teams run more targeted, personalized campaigns and understand how campaign engagement impacts business metrics such as retention and loyalty.

Attribution: Amplitude integrates with attribution technologies, including Branch, AppsFlyer and Singular, to combine attribution data with behavioral data for more granular campaign analysis and to optimize marketing return on investment.

Customer Data Platform (CDP): Amplitude integrates with CDPs, including Segment and mParticle, to help product and analytics teams more easily query the data in the CDP to gain faster access to insights.



“In today’s world, having the right technology stack to understand customer behavior and leverage these insights to transform customer experiences has never been more important for business survival,” said Matt McRoberts, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances at Braze . “Our long-standing partnership and deep integration with Amplitude has enabled us to create engaging, personalized experiences for our customers. We’re excited to partner with Amplitude on this journey to help every brand build loyalty and strong retention to accelerate growth.”

Today, Amplitude also unveiled the industry’s first Digital Optimization System, a unified system to help businesses connect digital product innovation to business outcomes and answer the strategic question: “How do our digital products drive our business?”

To learn more about the Amplitude Digital Optimization Ecosystem and joining the Amplitude Partner Program, visit: amplitude.com/partners .

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the Digital Optimization System. Powered by the proprietary Amplitude Behavioral Graph, the Digital Optimization System enables organizations to see and predict which combination of features and actions translate to business outcomes - from loyalty to lifetime value - and intelligently adapt each experience in real-time based on these insights. Amplitude is the brain behind more than 45,000 digital products at over 1,000 enterprise customers and 23 of the Fortune 100, helping them innovate faster and smarter by answering the strategic question: “How do our digital products drive our business?” Learn more at www.amplitude.com.

