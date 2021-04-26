PSB Reports Record 1st Quarter Earnings of $3.9 Million, or $0.87 Per Share; Income Supported by PPP Fee Recognition and Continued Mortgage Gains

WAUSAU, Wis., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin, reported first quarter earnings ending March 31, 2021 of $0.87 per share on net income of $3.9 million, compared to earnings of $0.73 per share on net income of $3.3 million, during the December 31, 2020 quarter, and $0.36 per share on net income of $1.6 million, during the first quarter a year ago. Relative to the prior quarter, first quarter earnings benefitted from stronger net interest income supported by first round SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) fee accretion, continued elevated mortgage banking fee income, and lower noninterest expense due to deferred loan origination costs on second round SBA PPP loan originations.



“Our southeastern Wisconsin growth continued with the closing of our acquisition of Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. on April 16, 2021. The improved economic clarity, vaccine rollout and our further expansion in the Milwaukee market should serve to continue to enhance shareholder value in 2021. To support our expanded presence in Milwaukee, we recently secured a local 20-year commercial banking veteran with deep ties to the business community to lead our Waukesha location,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. “Before considering loan repayments from ongoing PPP loan forgiveness, we are optimistic annualized loan growth will normalize in the four to five percent range as we leverage our operations in and around Milwaukee and businesses activity returns to pre-pandemic levels.”

Net Interest Margin Impact: PSB’s net interest margin increased to 3.62% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from 3.22% the prior quarter due to the accretion of net PPP origination fees of $1.3 million as $45.1 million PPP loans were repaid by the SBA during the quarter. In addition, the cost of time deposits declined 22 basis points, to 1.06% in the March 31, 2021 quarter lowering our cost of interest-bearing funds by 7 bps. Loan yield and net interest margin excluding the PPP loans would have been 4.17% and 3.24%, respectively during the March 2021 quarter compared to 4.26% and 3.26% in the December 2020 quarter. Loan originations in the most recent quarter were below our current loan yield and are expected to trend similarly during the June 2021 quarter.

Capital Management: At March 31, 2021, PSB’s tangible equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.32% and the bank’s capital was well in-excess of all regulatory requirements. Management expects capital ratios to decline slightly with the closing of the Waukesha Bancshares, Inc. acquisition. PSB did not repurchase any shares during the quarter ending March 31, 2021, although the company announced resumption of its repurchase plan beginning January 2021.

Loan Loss Reserves: For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the bank added provisions for loan losses totaling $1.0 million, an increase from $675,000 in the previous quarter and down from $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. Allowance for loan losses were $11.8 million at March 31, 2021 which includes $4.9 million of allowances for loans with risk weightings at 5 to 7 (“Watch, Substandard, and Impaired”) and $6.9 million for loans with risk weightings at 1 to 4 (“Acceptable and Average”). At March 31, 2021, allowance for loan losses totaled 1.40% of gross loans, and was 1.59% of proforma gross loans net of PPP loans totaling $87.4 million and purchased USDA guaranteed loans totaling $10.5 million.

Loan Accommodations: Loan modifications decreased from 48 loan accommodations with a balance of $22.3 million at December 31, 2020 to 27 loans with a balance of $21.9 million, or 2.6% of gross loans, at March 31, 2021. In the first quarter, the bank added a grocery store loan with a balance of $2.0 million to modified accommodation loans.

As shown in the table below during the March 2021 quarter, “impaired loans” increased $3.0 million and the “substandard risk” loans increased $10.5 million while “watch risk” loans decreased $5.5 million. The increase in impaired loans consists of a commercial real estate loan for $3.4 million leased to an operator of a national restaurant chain that has remained closed throughout the pandemic. This loan was moved from watch risk to the impaired loan category during the March 2021 quarter. The increase in substandard risk loans was associated with two borrowers. The first is a group of collateral dependent commercial real estate loans totaling $2.4 million to one borrower that was moved from the watch list to the substandard risk category. These properties are in the process of being sold and are scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2021 with proceeds adequate to repay the debts. The second is a $8.4 million hotel construction loan moved from “acceptable risk” to “substandard risk” during the quarter. A junior lien loan under the SBA 504 program for this project has been approved by the SBA and $3.4 million will be sold to the SBA in the June 2021 quarter.

Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Construction & Development, Agricultural and Government Loans ($000) Risk Rating 12/2017 12/2018 12/2019 03/2020 06/2020 09/2020 12/2020 03/2021 Rating 1 "High Quality" $ - $ - $ - $ 71 $ 55 $ - $ - $ - Rating 2 "Minimal Risk" 76,710 85,382 57,904 59,101 72,601 56,337 61,223 62,626 Rating 3 "Average Risk" 292,496 323,627 349,002 324,378 374,709 391,195 390,191 348,102 Rating 4 "Acceptable Risk" 65,024 79,271 128,932 123,296 154,302 155,738 175,400 209,407 Rating 5 "Watch Risk" 18,049 15,551 15,933 33,999 54,522 46,603 36,379 30,891 Rating 6 "Substandard Risk" 500 489 2,568 2,732 4,545 2,162 7,617 18,134 Rating 7 "Impaired Loans" 9,952 8,707 5,518 7,811 6,130 10,164 13,153 16,162 $ 462,731 $ 513,027 $ 559,857 $ 551,388 $ 666,864 $ 662,199 $ 683,963 $ 685,322 Includes undisbursed Construction & Development lines of credit. PPP loan balances are assigned a risk-weighting of "3".

March 31, 2021 Quarterly Financial Highlights (at or for the periods ended March 31, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and / or March 31, 2020, as applicable):

Record earnings of $3.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 resulted in strong annualized return on average assets of 1.39% and return on average shareholders’ equity of 14.92%. The record earnings for the quarter were despite continued elevated provision for loan losses related to one impaired loan.





Tangible net book value increased to $23.69 per share, a 13.4% over the most recent twelve-month period. Dividends of $0.42 per share were paid to shareholders during 2020, continuing a 5-year, 8.0% cumulative annual growth rate.





Total net loans increased $23.6 million, excluding PPP paydowns and originations, during a typically seasonally slow winter period, up 3.2% during the quarter. SBA PPP loans declined $14.6 million to $87.4 million, from $45.1 million in first round forgiveness paydowns but increased $30.5 million from PPP second round new originations.



Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets remained mostly unchanged at March 31, 2021 relative to the prior quarter ended December 31, 2020, though there were some minor changes in the composition of assets. At March 31, 2021, and the prior quarter ended December 31, 2020, total assets were $1.13 billion. Total loans receivable increased by $9.0 million, or 1.1%, to $830.0 million at March 31, 2021 from $821.0 million one quarter earlier. Offsetting this growth, net SBA PPP loans decreased $14.6 million to $87.4 million at March 31, 2021, as $45.1 million of borrower loans were forgiven and repaid by the SBA PPP guarantee program and $30.5 million of new second round PPP loans were originated. At March 31, 2021, the bank had net unrealized PPP origination fees totaling $2.1 million of which $1.1 million are related to first round PPP loans and $1.0 million are related to second round PPP loans. The first round deferred origination fees are expected to be recognized as income during the remainder of 2021 when these loans are forgiven or paid off. Excluding the impact of PPP loan activity, loans grew $24.3 million, or 3.3%, and were driven by residential first mortgages, owner occupied commercial real estate, and non-owner occupied commercial real estate.

The allowance for loan losses increased to 1.40% of gross loans at March 31, 2021 (1.59% of gross loans net of PPP guaranteed loans and USDA guaranteed loans) compared to 1.30% of gross loans (1.50% of gross loans net of PPP loans and USDA guaranteed loans) one quarter earlier. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Non-performing assets increased to 1.13% of total assets at March 31, 2021, compared to 0.90% at December 31, 2020, and 0.54% at March 31, 2020. The increase in non-performing assets at March 31, 2021, primarily relates to the addition of a $3.4 million loan on real estate leased to a restaurant that has been closed throughout the pandemic. Though the borrower continues to make regularly scheduled payments, the loan was put on non-accrual status until such time clarity is provided to the operations of the restaurant chain or other building use. At March 31, 2021, non-performing assets consisted of $5.4 million in non-accrual loans, $1.1 million in non-accrual restructured loans, $5.2 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $1.1 million in other real estate owned.

At March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $29.9 million compared to $38.5 million at December 31, 2020, and $48.1 million one year earlier. Cash levels were reduced in the current quarter with the funds reinvested into lending products. Investment securities totaled $227.8 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $228.3 million at December 31, 2020, and $171.1 million one year earlier. All investment securities are considered available for sale and carried at market value.

Foreclosed assets decreased to $1.1 million at March 31, 2021, from $1.6 million at December 31, 2020, due to the sale of a former bank branch office in Rhinelander, WI, made vacant following consolidation into a nearby Peoples State Bank branch. Foreclosed assets were $425,000 one year earlier.

Total deposits decreased slightly to $925.9 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $932.1 million at December 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 35.6% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 26.2%, money market deposits at 23.3%, and retail and local time deposits at 13.6%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 1.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2021, versus 1.5% the prior quarter. As a result of the ongoing pandemic, the bank has experienced larger average deposits per account and increased mobile banking enrollment and active mobile deposit product usage.

FHLB advances remained at $62.0 million at March 31, 2021, and other borrowings increased to $18.6 million, from $12.2 million the prior period.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, stockholders’ equity increased $1.2 million to $105.6 million, compared to $104.4 million at December 31, 2020. Stockholders’ equity was impacted by earnings, and other comprehensive income adjustments, including a decrease in unrealized gains on securities available for sale of $2.8 million during the current quarter as market interest rates increased. Tangible net book value per share increased to $23.69 per share, at March 31, 2021, compared to $23.43 per share at December 31, 2020. The bank’s tangible equity to total tangible assets was 9.32% at March 31, 2021 compared to 9.22% at December 31, 2020.

Operations Review

Net interest income totaled $9.6 million (on a net margin of 3.62%) for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $8.4 million (on net margin of 3.22%) for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $7.8 million (on a net margin of 3.45%) for the first quarter of 2020. Compared to the preceding quarter, loans and investment yields increased 35 basis points from 3.60% to 3.95% during the first quarter of 2021, while deposit and borrowing costs declined 7 basis points to 0.46% from 0.53% over the same period.

The increase in loan and investment yields was largely due to net accretion of loan fees of $1.6 million related to PPP loans that have been repaid compared to net accretion of $492,000 during the December 2020 quarter. Loan yields increased to 4.57% during the quarter from 4.08% during the fourth quarter of 2020. Loan yields excluding the impacts of PPP loans, were 4.17 % and 4.26% during the March 2021 and December 2020 quarters respectively. Net interest margin excluding the impacts of PPP loans, was 3.24% and 3.26% in the March 2021and December 2020 quarters, respectively. Continued recognition of PPP loan fee income is expected to elevate reported net interest margin for the remainder of 2021 as the first round PPP program fees are recognized throughout 2021 and second round PPP program fees begin to be recognized later in 2021.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased during the quarter, largely reflecting lower rates associated with time deposits. Deposit costs decreased to $547,000 for the first quarter of 2021, from $657,000 the previous quarter. Interest costs on borrowings declined $15,000 to $339,000 for the first quarter of 2021, from $354,000 the previous quarter. The prepayment of some FHLB advances, during the fourth quarter of 2020, contributed to lower borrowing cost in the March 2021 quarter. “By successfully lowering our cost of funds during the past year, we have been able to limit the negative impact of lower asset yields on our net interest margin,” said Mark Oldenberg, Chief Financial Officer.

The provision for loan losses totaled $1.0 million during the first quarter of 2021 compared to $675,000 for the prior linked quarter. The provision relates to reserves taken against the previously discussed real estate loan leased to a national chain restaurant loan. Currently, it is uncertain whether the borrower will continue making loan payments and whether an alternative restaurant tenant can be found to operate the building. Loan loss provisions in 2021 are expected to be lower than provisions recorded during 2020 due to an improved economic outlook and expected favorable resolution to several large problem loans.

Total noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 decreased to $2.7 million from $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, due in part to lower gains on the sale of mortgage loans and lower security gains. Gains on sale of mortgage loans decreased to $1.2 million for the first quarter from $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, due in part to management actions to invest significant on balance sheet liquidity into first lien residential mortgage loans rather than purchasing lower yielding investment securities. Adding these mortgages to the balance sheet rather than selling them for a gain into the secondary market reduced March 2021 noninterest income. In addition, slightly higher long-term U.S. Treasury rates slowed mortgage refinance activity by borrowers. However, mortgage origination activity remains high relative to historical levels. Mortgage originations are anticipated to remain at elevated levels in the second quarter of 2021 as the 10-year Treasury Notes remain low and housing demand remains strong. Mortgage loan servicing income was $79,000 for the first quarter compared to $104,000 the previous quarter.

Deposit and service fee income in the first quarter declined to $332,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $352,000 for the prior three-month period. Net gains on the sale of securities were $21,000 for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $149,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $123,000 for the quarter one year earlier. Commissions on customer investment and insurance sales increased to $595,000, from $391,000 the prior quarter as sales activity increased by adding a sales advisor to the Milwaukee market and advisory fees tied to rising market values. At March 31, 2021, the bank had wealth assets under management totaling $283.6 million compared to $269.0 million at December 31, 2020, and $217.5 million at March 31, 2020. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, other noninterest income was $462,000 compared to $488,000 the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense was $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $6.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, noninterest expense was lower due to lower salaries and employee benefits driven by deferral of $377,000 in second round PPP loan origination costs. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $3.3 million for the first quarter compared to $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2020 benefited from a net gain on foreclosed assets of $218,000 compared to a net loss of $130,000 in the first quarter of 2021. Data processing and other office expenses increased to $694,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from $568,000 for the prior quarter. Included in other noninterest expense was approximately $73,000 of Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. merger related expenses. Due to closing of the purchase on April 16, 2021, it is expected there will be significant additional noninterest and nonrecurring expenses related to the acquisition of Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. incurred during the second quarter of 2021. Cost savings from efficiencies gained in the merger are expected to be fully realized by the end of 2021.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from ten full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market.

Certain matters discussed in this news release, including without limitation those relating to potential loan and deposit growth, future profits, changes in noninterest income and expenses, pro-forma impacts to income from non-recurring or unusual income and expense items, merger and acquisition activity, and future interest rates, are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in this release. Among other things, these risks and uncertainties include the strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including, in particular, interest rate policies, the benefits and risks associated with acquisition activities, and other risks and assumptions. Risk and uncertainties also include the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the bank's credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. PSB Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of events subsequent to this press release.





PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Earnings and dividends: 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Interest income $ 10,482 $ 9,442 $ 9,155 $ 9,291 $ 9,726 Interest expense $ 886 $ 1,011 $ 1,261 $ 1,528 $ 1,935 Net interest income $ 9,596 $ 8,431 $ 7,894 $ 7,763 $ 7,791 Provision for loan losses $ 1,000 $ 675 $ 1,300 $ 1,800 $ 1,800 Other noninterest income $ 2,749 $ 2,991 $ 2,929 $ 3,138 $ 2,355 Other noninterest expense $ 6,200 $ 6,461 $ 6,074 $ 4,879 $ 6,330 Net income $ 3,896 $ 3,252 $ 2,637 $ 3,190 $ 1,610 Basic earnings per share (3) $ 0.88 $ 0.73 $ 0.59 $ 0.72 $ 0.36 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 0.87 $ 0.73 $ 0.59 $ 0.72 $ 0.36 Dividends declared per share (3) $ - $ 0.21 $ - $ 0.21 $ - Tangible net book value per share (4) $ 23.69 $ 23.43 $ 22.73 $ 21.97 $ 20.89 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio n/a 15.88 % n/a 14.50 % n/a Average common shares outstanding 4,454,334 4,452,287 4,452,287 4,453,225 4,464,956 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $ 827,595 $ 807,182 $ 800,611 $ 786,785 $ 705,333 Assets $ 1,132,905 $ 1,100,064 $ 1,099,402 $ 1,067,466 $ 963,191 Deposits $ 925,689 $ 896,427 $ 882,682 $ 855,155 $ 761,268 Stockholders' equity $ 105,868 $ 102,790 $ 100,436 $ 95,909 $ 94,735 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.39 % 1.18 % 0.95 % 1.20 % 0.67 % Return on average stockholders' equity (1) 14.92 % 12.59 % 10.45 % 13.38 % 6.84 % Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 9.10 % 9.00 % 8.85 % 8.83 % 9.75 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.01 % 0.16 % 0.00 % 0.25 % 0.49 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.39 % 1.03 % 0.98 % 0.47 % 0.67 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.13 % 0.90 % 0.85 % 0.49 % 0.54 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.40 % 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.13 % 1.10 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for loan losses (4) 11.06 % 8.96 % 8.50 % 5.11 % 5.24 % Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.62 % 3.22 % 3.03 % 3.09 % 3.45 % Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 3.49 % 3.07 % 2.84 % 2.85 % 3.20 % Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.57 % 0.59 % 0.59 % 0.49 % 1.04 % Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 20.78 % 24.06 % 24.24 % 25.25 % 19.49 % Efficiency ratio (2) 49.64 % 55.87 % 55.41 % 44.23 % 61.59 % Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.22 % 2.34 % 2.20 % 1.84 % 2.64 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.32 % 9.22 % 9.17 % 8.95 % 9.59 % Stock price information: High $ 25.94 $ 23.00 $ 18.80 $ 24.75 $ 28.25 Low $ 20.45 $ 17.20 $ 17.36 $ 18.55 $ 19.50 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 25.25 $ 20.57 $ 18.00 $ 18.55 $ 24.75 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, except per share data - unaudited) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 9,442 $ 8,371 $ 8,068 $ 8,175 $ 8,445 Securities: Taxable 507 542 564 622 733 Tax-exempt 502 489 474 446 431 Other interest and dividends 31 40 49 48 117 Total interest and dividend income 10,482 9,442 9,155 9,291 9,726 Interest expense: Deposits 547 657 833 1,080 1,482 FHLB advances 215 228 304 323 320 Other borrowings 7 6 5 6 14 Senior subordinated notes 28 29 28 28 28 Junior subordinated debentures 89 91 91 91 91 Total interest expense 886 1,011 1,261 1,528 1,935 Net interest income 9,596 8,431 7,894 7,763 7,791 Provision for loan losses 1,000 675 1,300 1,800 1,800 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,596 7,756 6,594 5,963 5,991 Noninterest income: Service fees 332 352 344 278 391 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,152 1,401 1,752 1,747 987 Mortgage loan servicing, net 79 104 (79 ) (165 ) (23 ) Investment and insurance sales commissions 595 391 301 259 349 Net gain on sale of securities 21 149 38 194 123 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 108 106 108 104 104 Other noninterest income 462 488 465 721 424 Total noninterest income 2,749 2,991 2,929 3,138 2,355 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,310 4,084 3,526 2,583 3,819 Occupancy and facilities 569 511 566 508 544 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets 130 (218 ) 36 23 71 Data processing and other office operations 694 568 743 675 644 Advertising and promotion 79 172 77 94 141 FDIC insurance premiums 83 82 87 23 - Other noninterest expenses 1,335 1,262 1,039 973 1,111 Total noninterest expense 6,200 6,461 6,074 4,879 6,330 Income before provision for income taxes 5,145 4,286 3,449 4,222 2,016 Provision for income taxes 1,249 1,034 812 1,032 406 Net income $ 3,896 $ 3,252 $ 2,637 $ 3,190 $ 1,610 Basic earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.73 $ 0.59 $ 0.72 $ 0.36 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 0.73 $ 0.59 $ 0.72 $ 0.36







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2021, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2020, unaudited, December 31, 2020 derived from audited financial statements Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 12,921 $ 15,723 $ 13,652 $ 13,016 $ 9,665 Interest-bearing deposits 985 1,056 1,750 1,483 1,349 Federal funds sold 16,027 21,749 61,383 45,796 37,071 Cash and cash equivalents 29,933 38,528 76,785 60,295 48,085 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 227,824 228,296 193,179 178,635 171,054 Bank certificates of deposit (at cost) 1,231 1,231 496 1,738 3,234 Loans held for sale 622 954 903 3,755 1,394 Loans receivable, net 829,964 820,956 791,951 805,243 706,584 Accrued interest receivable 3,335 3,527 3,629 3,590 2,847 Foreclosed assets 1,105 1,619 1,485 1,525 425 Premises and equipment, net 11,077 10,920 11,061 11,067 11,098 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,732 1,657 1,638 1,623 1,668 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 2,283 2,283 2,283 2,283 2,283 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 17,902 17,795 17,089 16,981 16,877 Other assets 5,215 4,189 3,784 6,611 4,330 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,132,223 $ 1,131,955 $ 1,104,283 $ 1,093,346 $ 969,879 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 242,974 $ 236,981 $ 241,947 $ 241,914 $ 158,505 Interest-bearing deposits 682,877 695,156 658,667 640,307 606,781 Total deposits 925,851 932,137 900,614 882,221 765,286 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 62,000 62,000 67,000 87,000 88,682 Other borrowings 18,582 12,239 16,216 3,941 3,504 Senior subordinated notes 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 Junior subordinated debentures 7,732 7,732 7,732 7,732 7,732 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 9,918 10,920 8,871 11,998 9,024 Total liabilities 1,026,583 1,027,528 1,002,933 995,392 876,728 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding - - - - - Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,454,922, 4,452,287, 4,452,287, 4,452,287 and 4,453,472 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 7,890 7,818 7,765 7,712 7,632 Retained earnings 107,751 103,855 101,538 98,901 96,646 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,691 4,458 3,751 3,045 550 Treasury stock, at cost - 1,035,876, 1,038,511, 1,038,511, 1,038,511 and 1,037,326 shares, respectively (13,522 ) (13,534 ) (13,534 ) (13,534 ) (13,507 ) Total stockholders' equity 105,640 104,427 101,350 97,954 93,151 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,132,223 $ 1,131,955 $ 1,104,283 $ 1,093,346 $ 969,879







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2021 2020 Net income $ 3,896 $ 1,610 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized loss on securities available for sale (2,803 ) (342 ) Reclassification adjustment for security gain included in net income (15 ) (89 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 13 (339 ) Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings 38 18 Other comprehensive loss (2,767 ) (752 ) Comprehensive income $ 1,129 $ 858







PSB Holding, Inc. Loan Composition by Purpose Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Residential real estate One to four family $ 136,242 $ 125,530 $ 114,226 $ 118,049 $ 122,276 HELOC loans 16,908 18,312 19,747 19,550 20,795 Residential construction & development 25,628 25,519 22,529 23,129 22,963 Residential vacant land 2,524 3,305 3,147 3,417 3,745 Total Residential real estate 181,302 172,666 159,649 164,145 169,779 Commercial/Agricultural real estate Owner occupied Commercial real estate 194,514 187,059 164,073 164,483 164,851 SBA commercial real estate 1,445 1,483 1,506 1,539 1,571 Agriculture real estate 4,787 4,429 4,677 4,885 5,041 Construction and land development 4,121 5,468 13,557 7,294 8,297 Commercial vacant land 2,998 2,835 2,819 2,241 1,560 Total Owner occupied 207,865 201,274 186,632 180,442 181,320 Non-owner occupied Commercial real estate 183,365 173,953 170,847 165,099 158,634 One to four family residential rental 31,914 31,363 30,159 28,451 29,891 SBA commercial real estate 718 749 771 793 824 Construction and land development 31,362 29,846 18,600 11,927 16,406 Commercial vacant land 7,970 8,402 8,907 10,135 13,965 Total Non-owner occupied 255,329 244,313 229,284 216,405 219,720 Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate Municipal non-real estate 7,165 11,422 5,687 7,826 5,933 Commercial line 46,833 41,619 40,067 55,317 59,266 Other commercial non-real estate 49,246 52,723 58,718 69,267 70,467 SBA commercial non-real estate 89,603 103,871 118,668 117,436 1,453 Agricultural non-real estate 1,730 1,986 2,150 2,148 2,075 Total Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate 194,577 211,621 225,290 251,994 139,194 Consumer non-real estate Consumer installment 3,191 3,400 3,358 3,512 3,344 Consumer line 498 353 366 243 328 Other consumer 123 143 163 160 183 Total Consumer non-real estate 3,812 3,896 3,887 3,915 3,855 Gross loans 842,885 833,770 804,742 816,901 713,868 Net deferred loan costs (fees) (1,627 ) (2,140 ) (2,627 ) (2,617 ) 388 Overdrafts 528 161 317 133 199 Allowance for loan losses (11,822 ) (10,835 ) (10,481 ) (9,174 ) (7,871 ) Total loans receivable $ 829,964 $ 820,956 $ 791,951 $ 805,243 $ 706,584







PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets as of: Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 5,346 $ 2,071 $ 2,129 $ 2,964 $ 3,868 Nonaccrual restructured loans 1,090 1,064 233 244 232 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 5,242 5,414 5,508 650 672 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 11,678 8,549 7,870 3,858 4,772 Other real estate owned 1,105 1,619 1,485 1,525 425 Total nonperforming assets $ 12,783 $ 10,168 $ 9,355 $ 5,383 $ 5,197 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.39 % 1.03 % 0.98 % 0.47 % 0.67 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 1.13 % 0.90 % 0.85 % 0.49 % 0.54 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 101.23 % 126.74 % 133.18 % 237.79 % 164.94 %







PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves At March 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Leased retail sales outlet ORE $ 1,100 - Real estate - Hotel Restructured 4,861 194 Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Restructured/Nonaccrual 876 115 Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Nonaccrual 3,396 1,274 Total listed nonperforming assets 10,233 1,583 Total bank wide nonperforming assets 12,783 1,936 Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 80 % 82 % Largest Performing, but Impaired Loans at March 31, 2021 ($000s) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Real estate - 4 Hotel Group Impaired 4,336 530 Total listed performing, but impaired loans 4,336 530 Total performing, but impaired loans 5,793 628 Listed assets as a % of total performing, but impaired loans 75 % 84 %







PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 242,974 26.20 % $ 158,505 20.70 % $ 236,981 25.40 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 329,100 35.60 % 254,762 33.30 % 332,677 35.70 % Money market deposits 215,590 23.30 % 192,933 25.20 % 222,156 23.80 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 101,866 11.00 % 104,930 13.70 % 103,064 11.10 % Total core deposits 889,530 96.10 % 711,130 92.90 % 894,878 96.00 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 23,904 2.60 % 24,423 3.20 % 23,112 2.50 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 10,423 1.10 % 7,682 1.00 % 12,153 1.30 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 1,994 0.20 % 22,051 2.90 % 1,994 0.20 % Totals $ 925,851 100.00 % $ 765,286 100.00 % $ 932,137 100.00 %







PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Quarter ended March 31, 2021 Quarter ended December 31, 2020 Quarter ended March 31, 2020 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 838,781 $ 9,454 4.57 % $ 817,875 $ 8,383 4.08 % $ 712,402 $ 8,461 4.78 % Taxable securities 142,539 507 1.44 % 129,832 542 1.66 % 110,980 733 2.66 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 84,219 635 3.06 % 80,619 619 3.05 % 66,958 546 3.28 % FHLB stock 2,283 21 3.73 % 2,283 27 4.70 % 2,121 26 4.93 % Other 22,390 10 0.18 % 27,336 13 0.19 % 30,253 91 1.21 % Total (2) 1,090,212 10,627 3.95 % 1,057,945 9,584 3.60 % 922,714 9,857 4.30 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 14,248 14,011 11,621 Premises and equipment, net 11,009 11,023 10,779 Cash surrender value ins 17,840 17,206 16,811 Other assets 10,782 10,572 8,335 Allowance for loan losses (11,186 ) (10,693 ) (7,069 ) Total $ 1,132,905 $ 1,100,064 $ 963,191 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 333,340 $ 65 0.08 % $ 298,696 $ 65 0.09 % $ 261,704 $ 330 0.51 % Money market deposits 217,618 118 0.22 % 218,455 128 0.23 % 188,507 373 0.80 % Time deposits 138,773 364 1.06 % 143,714 464 1.28 % 159,294 779 1.97 % FHLB borrowings 62,000 215 1.41 % 64,283 228 1.41 % 80,486 320 1.60 % Other borrowings 18,964 7 0.15 % 16,638 6 0.14 % 6,394 14 0.88 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 28 4.54 % 2,500 29 4.61 % 2,500 28 4.50 % Junior sub. debentures 7,732 89 4.67 % 7,732 91 4.68 % 7,732 91 4.73 % Total 780,927 886 0.46 % 752,018 1,011 0.53 % 706,617 1,935 1.10 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 235,958 235,562 151,763 Other liabilities 10,152 9,694 10,076 Stockholders' equity 105,868 102,790 94,735 Total $ 1,132,905 $ 1,100,064 $ 963,191 Net interest income $ 9,741 $ 8,573 $ 7,922 Rate spread 3.49 % 3.07 % 3.20 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.62 % 3.22 % 3.45 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.



