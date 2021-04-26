Teladoc Health Names Technology Leader Claus Jensen as Chief Innovation Officer

PURCHASE, NY, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health , Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, has named Claus Jensen as chief innovation officer to lead the research and development team. With more than 20 years of experience leading digital transformation at enterprise healthcare and technology organizations, Jensen has successfully built and scaled teams across product innovation, information systems, health informatics and data products.

“We are excited to welcome Claus to the Teladoc Health team to lead our innovation efforts,” said Jason Gorevic, Teladoc Health chief executive officer. “With deep experience transforming hospital systems and health plans, Claus is the right leader at the right time to accelerate Teladoc Health’s vision of connecting the healthcare experience from hospital to home.”

Jensen joins Teladoc Health from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), where he served as chief digital officer and head of technology. At MSK, he oversaw the integration of data and technology resources, enabling the organization to better meet critical care and research objectives. Prior to that, Jensen held transformational leadership roles at Danske Bank, IBM and as chief technology officer of CVS Health-Aetna. During his time at IBM, he was a trusted advisor on business and IT transformation journeys for many of the Fortune 100 companies.

“Having grown up with a family full of healthcare professionals, I have always recognized the importance of personalized and accessible healthcare experiences,” said Jensen, Teladoc Health chief innovation officer. “Teladoc Health continues to leverage technology and data insights and deliver on the promise of whole-person virtual care by providing access to high-quality and personalized care anywhere.”

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

