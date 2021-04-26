Unilog Application Connector Certified by Acumatica

WAYNE, Pa., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unilog, the leading provider of powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions to midmarket businesses, announced today that Acumatica has recognized Unilog’s new application connector for Acumatica ERP as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA). This will make it easier for customers to enjoy unrivaled functional depth and alignment with the workflows and business practices employed by hardgoods distributors, wholesalers, and manufacturers.



Achieving Acumatica-Certified Application means Unilog has demonstrated its commitment to quality by passing the Acumatica software test and aligning to future Acumatica roadmap releases.

“B2B distributors and manufacturers who want to stay competitive need flexible, responsive eCommerce technologies that support their specific business practices and workflows,” said Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions at Acumatica. “Our ACA label confirms that an ISV application meets strict standards for quality and performance. We’re proud to recognize Unilog’s Acumatica ERP Connector as an Acumatica-Certified Application. It masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to meet customers’ growing business demands.”

Mid-size product-centric enterprises rely on Acumatica’s comprehensive, browser-based cloud ERP for its ease of use, adaptability, mobility, speed, and security. When paired with the Unilog B2B eCommerce platform, Acumatica ERP products offer users a complete, affordable, and comprehensive digital sales platform. The Connector integrates the Unilog B2B eCommerce platform with Acumatica ERP, providing a powerful solution for delivering a unified commerce experience to customers.

The Connector delivers integration around key eCommerce to ERP order management, such as Products, Inventories, Customers, Orders, and Shipments. This integration provides online buyers with self-service features such as:

Real-time product availability

Customer-specific pricing

Open orders and order status

Invoice and purchase history

Buyer-specific product promotions



“We’re very excited to reach this important milestone, and honored to receive this recognition from Acumatica’s developers,” said Scott Frymire, senior vice president of marketing at Unilog. “It’s a testament to the Connector’s design and depth of integration with the Acumatica platform. And this is just the beginning. We have prioritized enhancing and expanding Connector functionality and will highlight those advancements at Acumatica’s Las Vegas Summit in which we are a Gold sponsor. We are excited to bring our best-in-class B2B platform to Acumatica’s customers.”

ABOUT UNILOG

Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channel. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com .

ABOUT ACUMATICA

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

