Global Aggregometer Market Share Will Reach to USD 570 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Aggregometer Market By Type (Iimpedance Whole Blood Aggregometry, Light Transmission Aggregometry (LTA), Lumi-Aggregometry, Flow-Cytometry, and Others), By Application (Clinical Applications, and Research Applications), By End-Use (Standalone Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research and Academic Institutes, Blood Banks, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Aggregometer Market was estimated at USD 360 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 570 Million by 2026. The global Aggregometer Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026”.

Aggregometer Market: Key Market Insights Overview

Since the twentieth century, the aggregometer, also known as a platelet aggregation method, has been used to calculate the role of platelets. Platelets are involved in blood coagulation and wound healing, which is achieved by a process known as platelet aggregation. In thrombotic, vascular ischemic, and hemorrhagic diseases, platelets are thought to play a role. As a result, anti-platelet therapy (APT) has become the gold standard for multiple cardiovascular diseases, leading to the development of new antiplatelet drugs as well as a number of platelet function tests.

Aggregometer Market: Industry Major Market Players

Bio/Data Corporation

Chronolog Corporation

Helena Laboratories

Perfusion

Hart Biologicals

Alpha Laboratories

Instrumentation Laboratory

Biola

WerfenLife

S.A.F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens Healthineers AG

Tem Group

Sysmex Corporation

Haemonetics Corporation

Drucker Diagnostics

The aggregometer market is segmented in terms of type, application, and end-use. Based on the product type, the market is divided into flow-cytometry, impedance whole blood aggregometry, lumi-aggregometry, light transmission aggregometry (LTA), and others. LTA is the gold standard approach for measuring platelet function among these. LTA is the most often used screening procedure for platelet activity abnormalities and antiplatelet therapy control. Based on the application, the market is split into research applications and clinical applications. The segment of clinical applications is anticipated to hold the largest market share as for decades, the aggregometer has become the most widely used equipment in clinical laboratories as a powerful analytical instrument. It can be used to assess the inhibitory and excitatory effects of drugs on platelets and to measure the efficacy of antiplatelet therapy drugs in subjects. It's also used in in vitro experiments to assess platelet activity in human samples before they're put into clinical trials.

Aggregometers with several test modes are available on the market. The number of individual measurements that can be run at the same time is equivalent to the total range of systems in an aggregometer. Any of the aggregometer on the market do not only detect platelet function but also diagnose the sample for von Willebrand's disease. On the basis of end-user analysis, the market is bifurcated into research and academic institutes, standalone hospitals, blood banks, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The standalone hospitals' segment had the largest market share and is projected to continue to do so throughout the estimated period. This high percentage is attributed to an increase in the number of hospitals in developing countries, the public and private investments in healthcare infrastructure growth and modernization, and increased use of platelet function testing in pre-and perioperative hemostasis and transfusion medicine. In the hospital's clinical laboratory, screening procedures such as Visco-elastometry are used to assess the severity of a blood clot. Furthermore, rising surgeon understanding of the benefits of platelet function testing and technical advances in platelet aggregation technologies, the patient use of innovative platelet aggregation devices, and rising surgical procedures are both driving demand for these devices in hospitals.

Global Aggregometer Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the higher number of procedures performed in the region, North America is expected to dominate the global platelet aggregometer market in terms of revenue. Due to the higher adoption of the platelet aggregometer in the area for various test evaluations, Europe is projected to be the second most lucrative market. However, growing evidence of COVID 19's impact on platelet aggregation has led to an increase in research studies on the process.

The global burden of cardiac mortality is rising due to an increase in the prevalence of heart attacks such as stroke and coronary heart disease, which has fueled the development of the aggregometer industry. Cardiovascular disease, for example, is identified as the underlying cause of death in the American Heart Association Research Report 2018, accounting for almost 836,546 deaths in the United States. This equates to nearly one in every three deaths in the world. Every day, almost 2,300 Americans die from cardiovascular disease, which equates to one death every 38 seconds. The dramatic growth in the number of people diagnosed with heart diseases fuels the market over the projected timeframe by increasing the use of aggregometer to research platelet aggregation worldwide.

The most effective method for diagnosing platelet defects is light transmission aggregometry (LTA). Furthermore, LTA necessitates a broad sampling volume, and analytical variables have an effect on LTA effects. As a result of both of these influences in conventional aggregometry, aggregometry techniques have developed and advanced, and are now commonly used in the sector. As a result, both of these innovations have been shown to increase penetration rates, thus aiding business development. Furthermore, trained technicians who can standardize, use, and modify procedures are needed for the commercial implementation of emerging technology used in care, research and development, and diagnosis. Any improvement in technique necessitates the use of professional technicians. As a result of a scarcity of qualified specialists to manage emerging technology or products, the market is expected to face growth challenges during the forecast era.

Global Aggregometer Market: Regional Analysis

Due to the higher number of procedures performed in the region, North America is expected to dominate the global platelet aggregometer market in terms of revenue. Due to the higher adoption of the platelet aggregometer in the area for various test evaluations, Europe is projected to be the second most lucrative market. The platelet aggregometer market in Latin America is expected to develop steadily over the forecast period, owing to the platelet aggregometer's growing adoption. With rapidly rising product penetration, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market. Because of the low acceptance of the product and low test volume in the field, MEA is the least profitable platelet aggregometer sector.

Browse the full “Aggregometer Market By Type (Iimpedance Whole Blood Aggregometry, Light Transmission Aggregometry (LTA), Lumi-Aggregometry, Flow-Cytometry, and Others), By Application (Clinical Applications, and Research Applications), By End-Use (Standalone Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research and Academic Institutes, Blood Banks, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/aggregometer-market

This report segments the aggregometer market as follows:

Global Aggregometer Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis:

Flow-Cytometry

Impedance Whole Blood Aggregometry

Lumi-Aggregometry

Light Transmission Aggregometry (LTA)

Others

Global Aggregometer Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Research Applications

Clinical Applications

Global Aggregometer Market: By End-Use Segmentation Analysis

Research and Academic Institutes

Standalone Hospitals

Blood Banks

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

