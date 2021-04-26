CurrencyWorks Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference

Los Angeles, CA, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (TSXV: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) a financial technology blockchain pioneer, NFT and digital payments provider today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference. The conference is being held on April 27, 2021 virtually.



Cameron Chell, Chairman of CurrencyWorks, will provide an overview of the Company’s business during the presentation. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/crypto) to register for the conference.

You may also listen to the Company’s presentation online starting on April 27th at 7:00 A.M. (ET) and archived for 90 days.

Over 30 corporate presentations and panels are available live and on-demand on April 27, 2021, starting at 7:00 A.M. (ET).

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright & Co’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (TSXV: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currenc y works.io . For additional investor info visit www.currency w orks.io or www.s e dar.com and www.s e c.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

arian@currency w orks.io