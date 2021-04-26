Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market to Reach $34.9 Billion by 2027

New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Test and Measurement Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033104/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.9% over the period 2020-2027. Mechanical Test Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$23 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the General Purpose Test Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

- The Test and Measurement Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

Adlink Technology

Advantest

Ametek

Anritsu

B&K Precision

Ds Instruments

Dynamicsignals

EXFO

Fortive

Freedom Communication

Giga-Tronics

Gw Instek

Keysight Technologies

Leader Instruments

National Instruments Corp.

Rigol Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz

Saluki

Stanford Research Systems

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Vaunix

Viavi Solutions

Yokogawa Electric







