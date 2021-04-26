Ethereum Bond WISE Selects BSCstarter to Support BSC Token Launch April 26; Offers $START Community Exclusive Discount

British Virgin Islands, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - BSCstarter (https://www.bscstarter.finance), the first community-focused fundraising platform for Binance Smart Chain (BSC), today announced the launch of the $WISB token, through an exclusive partnership with WISE (https://wisetoken.net/), an asset-backed cryptocurrency designed to be a highly secure store of value that can be staked to earn trustless interest, similar to an Ethereum bond. As part of the partnership, BSCstarter native token ($START) holders will receive first access to participate in the sale and receive an exclusive 10% discount. The sale will begin on April 26, 2021 at 2 pm EST (18:00 UTC).

Cryptocurrency and decentralized finance are often associated with high volatility and new investors are concerned their assets are not secure. WISE offers a solution to this dilemma as the only ownerless, asset-backed crypto in DeFi with a truly unique model in that it is not pegged. To become a safe and price-protected store of value, $WISE is backed by Ethereum tokens (ETH) and $WISB will be backed by Binance tokens (BNB). As a result, $WISB moves with BNB as well as independently, circumnavigating fears of extreme volatility, whale manipulation, and bringing an unparalleled level of security.

Recently, $WISE launched on Ethereum and raised a notable 55,900 ETH (valued today at approximately $142.5M) through a 50-day fair-launch presale. Ninety percent of the ETH raised was locked in the LP on Uniswap, rocketing WISE into the Top 10 Tokens, ranked by liquidity on Uniswap.

“WISE token is the ethical standard for all DeFi projects. It is a fairly launched, fairly distributed, fully decentralised, audited, crypto-backed and a highly liquid asset,” said Lionel Iruk, Special Counsel at BSCstarter. “The BSCstarter community is excited to support such an innovative project that also allows for exponential rewards.”

WISE aims to bring a highly liquid lending protocol to Binance Smart Chain. Token utility is already live and allows for staking lending/borrowing and liquidity provision, with more features to come including leveraged lending or collateral staking contracts for earning interest on long positions, and integration with Casper Labs, Polkadot, and Cardano.

As the leading platform where the community votes which BSC projects to list using collective due diligence and Do Your Own Research (DYOR) skills, the BSCstarter community supports the best opportunities launching on Binance Smart Chain. In the last two weeks, the platform has funded NFT platforms in FomoLabs ($FOMO), and the revolutionary and renowned Wall Street Bets ($WSB) token launch.

For information about how to participate in the $WISB IDO, view BSCstarter’s Medium post and visit the WISE website.





About BSCstarter

BSCstarter (https://www.bscstarter.finance) is the first community-driven launchpad for Binance Smart Chain (BSC), providing projects access to funding opportunities without the hassle of bureaucratic hurdles, complex KYC requirements and a manual selection process. BSCstarter’s solution allows the community to determine which projects to list using collective due diligence and DYOR skills. BSCstarter provides a decentralized fundraising platform as it was intended to be: community-driven, open and free with equal opportunity for all, ultimately empowering investors to filter through the messy landscape where rug pulls overshadow the potential of BSC’s growing ecosystem.

About WISE

WISE (https://wisetoken.net/) is an innovative cryptocurrency designed to be a highly secure store of value that can be easily staked to earn trustless interest. Like bonds, certificates of deposit, and time deposit bank accounts, longer stakes provide higher yields.