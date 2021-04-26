MICT, Inc. Subsidiary Micronet, Inc. Secures Certification to Operate Its Smart Camera Product on T-Mobile’s Global Mobile Network

MONTVALE, N.J., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT), (the "Company"), today announced that on April 23, 2021 its majority-owned Micronet subsidiary secured certification to operate its smart camera product on T-Mobile’s global mobile network.



The Company further announced that the T-Mobile certification gives Micronet the ability to advance its sales process with two significant potential customers to launch video telematics offerings. The Company expects this certification to further facilitate additional Micronet sales advancement with potential customers.

“The certification of Micronet’s mobile smart camera to operate on T-Mobile’s network, which is one of the largest in the US, is an important advancement for Micronet as it validates the technology with one of the world’s leading mobile networking providers,” said Darren Mercer, MICT’s Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to see incremental success resulting from our investment in Micronet and look forward to continued execution on that business.”

The Micronet SmartCam is unique and cutting-edge all-in-one video telematics device operated on the Android platform. The rugged and ready-to-go smart camera supports a complete set of telematics features designed for in-vehicle use. Coupled with a vehicle-connected interface, state of the art diagnostic abilities and two cameras, the Micronet SmartCam offers video, analytics and telematics services, addressing safety, vehicle health and tracking needs for operators of vehicle fleets.

About MICT, Inc.

MICT, Inc. (NasdaqCM: MICT) operates through its subsidiaries, GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd ("GFHI") and its various fully owned subsidiaries or VIE structures. And Micronet. GFHI's versatile proprietary trading technology platform is designed to serve a large number of high growth sectors in the global fintech space. Primary areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading and sales of insurance products in several high-growth foreign markets including Asia where GFH owns a substantial propriety database of users. Micronet operates in the growing telematics and commercial Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market, mainly in the United States and Europe. Micronet designs, develops, manufactures and sells mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions in challenging work environments.

Forward-looking Statement

