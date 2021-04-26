English French

Trading in Tarkett shares to resume following the filing of a simplified tender offer for the Company's shares

PARIS, FRANCE, April 26, – Following the filing today by Tarkett Participation of a simplified tender offer for the Company's shares, Tarkett announces that the trading in its shares on Euronext Paris will resume as of Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the opening of the market.

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of € 2.6 billion in 2020. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has more than 12,000 employees and 33 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy and to reducing its carbon footprint, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle® principles, fully aligned with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design™ approach. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett.com

