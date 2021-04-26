MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 19 to 23 April 2021:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|51,120
|177.16
|9.056.270
| 19. April 2021
20. April 2021
21. April 2021
22. April 2021
23. April 2021
| 500
400
100
100
150
| 202.80
202.75
201.00
207.00
210.66
| 101,400
81,100
20,100
20,700
31,599
|Accumulated under the programme
|52,370
|9,311,169
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 19 April to 23 April 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 52,370 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.673% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
