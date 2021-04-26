LIQUID CANNABIS BRAND ALT PARTNERS WITH INANNA MANUFACTURING

Los Angeles, CA, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, pioneering premium liquid cannabis brand ALT (Advanced Liquid Technology) announces their partnership with Inanna Manufacturing, for the production of ALT’s proprietary clear liquid THC products.

Offering white label and co-packing services to California cannabis brands, Inanna Manufacturing takes products from creation to production. ALT and Inanna have teamed up on ALT’s proprietary process, which uses nanotechnology to create completely differentiated water-compatible products. During this process, the particle size of cannabis is decreased, leading to far faster and more effective absorption by the body, also known as greater bioavailability.

Through this partnership, ALT and Inanna will produce and manufacture groundbreaking liquid THC, CBD, and rare cannabinoid formulations within Inanna’s state of the art facility. In addition, ALT is launching its wholesale and white-label business with Inanna, focused on helping third party brands through ALT’s emulsion technology. The group’s focus is to be a premier provider of nanoemulsions for the beverage and edible industry.

“ALT’s proprietary technology is complex and completely unique, requiring us to partner with a best-in-class manufacturer to ensure precision products that deliver consistent ALT experiences every time. Inanna understands and believes in our vision and has the right in-house expertise and science team to support ALT’s mission to enhance human potential through premium liquid cannabis products,” said Robert B. Davis, co-founder of ALT.

Jason Klein, President, Inanna Manufacturing said, “It’s rare to see a truly ‘new’ infused product, but ALT is just that - an innovative form paired with versatile application and rapid onset. Our team at Inanna welcomed the challenge of bringing this vision to life, and could not be more proud of the results. We’re looking forward to our continued partnership with ALT, and further exciting offerings to come.”

ALT is now available in Singles and 5-packs (5MG and 10MG of THC per vial) in dispensaries throughout California, including Cookies, Sherbinskis, and Atrium. ALT is now available for delivery across the state on Eaze.

ABOUT ALT

ALT fuses science with nature and exists to Enhance Human Potential™ through precision liquid cannabis products. Our brand communicates our overarching desire to inspire alternative perspectives: promoting choice in state of mind. ALT elevates the senses and encourages total and complete self-expression, Recreational Self-Improvement™, and FLOW.

ALT can be added to enhance any beverage and delivers a consistent cannabis experience to the consumer without the common drawbacks of other delivery methods––be it the delayed onset of edibles or the health risks of smokable cannabis. www.altlife.com

ABOUT INANNA

Inanna Manufacturing offers white label and co-packing services to cannabis brands in the world’s largest and most mature legal market in the world, California. As cannabis legalization expands nationally and globally, brands in this rapidly emerging CPG space need reliable and professional manufacturing services. With licensed, state-of-the-art facilities, and a seasoned staff with extensive experience in cannabis and analogous industries, Inanna Manufacturing takes products from creation to production, ensuring they meet tight regulatory requirements and high-quality assurance. Inanna Manufacturing offers a turnkey solution for brands looking to enter California’s burgeoning cannabis market. Follow them on LinkedIn.

