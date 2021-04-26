Global Polished Concrete Market Predicted to Generate a Revenue of $2,920.0 Million at a CAGR of 6.1% during the Forecast Period, 2020-2027 - Exclusive Report [242 pages] by Research Dive

New York, USA, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global polished concrete market is anticipated to register a revenue of $2,920.0 million at a CAGR of 6.1%, increasing from $1,832.9 million in 2019. The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market from growth factors, challenges, other market dynamics, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Download Free Sample Report of the Global Polished Concrete Market: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/8390

Dynamics of the Polished Concrete Market

Growth factors: Increasing construction works across the world is the main reason behind the growth of the global polished concrete industry. Because of the increasing demand for residential and commercial spaces with low maintenance and durable flooring with polished and attractive floors, the market is expected to garner a significant revenue in the upcoming years.

Restraint: The adverse impact on environment caused by the use of polished concrete is expected to restrain the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Polished concrete market has also experienced a negative impact as all the construction projects across many countries were postponed until further notice due to Novel coronavirus pandemic

Opportunity: The rapid urbanization and increasing demand for affordable houses is going to create many opportunities in the market.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on type, method, construction type, end-use, and regional analysis.

Check out How COVID-19 impacts the Global Polished Concrete Market. Click here to Connect with our Analyst to get more Market Insight: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/8390

By Type, Densifier Sub-Segment Expected to be the Most Lucrative

Densifier sub-segment is expected to register a revenue of $2,919.8 million during the forecast period. Concrete densifier is used as a chemical hardener that is applied on top of the concrete slab. It is also used during the polishing of slab for the refinement process. These concrete densifiers act as a pore filler and enhances the surface density of the slab. These are factors enhancing the demand of the segment.

By Method, Dry Sub-segment Expected to be the Most Profitable

The dry sub-segment is projected to surpass 1,614.6 million by 2027, increasing from $1,050.2 million in 2019. Dry polished concrete is shinier, hardened & condensed, and efficient for both open and small areas. These are the main attributors behind the growth of the market segment.

By Construction Type, New Construction Sub-segment Predicted to Earn the Highest Market Share

The new construction sub-segment is expected to surpass $1,506.5 million by 2027. This growth owes to the high demand for new construction projects such as office spaces, residential houses, warehouses, and others.

Non-residential Sub-segment Estimated to Earn the Highest Profit

The non-residential sub-segment is estimated to garner a revenue of $1,541.9 million in the upcoming years. High demand for polished concrete from hospitals, restaurants, commercial complex, and other places is the main reason behind this growth.

Check out all Materials and Chemicals Industry Reports: https://www.researchdive.com/materials-and-chemicals

North America will Dominate the Market

North America regional market is expected to register a revenue of $1,292.1 million by 2027. The rapid advancements in e-commerce industry have increased the demand for construction of new warehouses and logistics hubs in the North America, which is fueling the growth of the market.

Key Players of the Market

1. Pittsburgh Plate Glass Industries, Inc.

2. 3M

3. BASF SE

4. Sika AG

5. Ultra Tech Cement Limited

6. The Sherwin Williams Company

7. Boral Limited

8. Solomon Colors Inc.

9. Vexcon Chemicals Inc.

10. The Euclid Chemical Company

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global polished concrete market estimated to experience a high growth post the COVID-19 pandemic. This growth is projected to result owing to increase in construction, remodeling, renovation activities across the world.

Access Varied Market Reports Bearing Extensive Analysis of the Market Situation, Updated With The Impact of COVID-19: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights

Moreover, the key vendors operating in application security, such as Sika AG and PPG Industries, are adopting strategies such as product launch and acquisitions for staying ahead in the competitive environment. For instance, March 2021, Sika AG acquired flooring adhesive business of DriTac. DriTac is a US-based flooring adhesive company. This acquisition will increase Sika’s expansion and presence across the U.S.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments. Click Here to Get Absolute Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report.

TRENDING REPORTS WITH COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

1. Construction Chemicals Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026 - Request to Download FREE Sample Report

2. Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2019–2027 - Request to Download FREE Sample Report

3. Precious Metals E-waste Recovery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 - Request to Download FREE Sample Report

4. Pest Control Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 - Request to Download FREE Sample Report