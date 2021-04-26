Hill International Names Michael B. Smith President of the Company’s Americas Region and Promotes New U.S. Leaders

PHILADELPHIA, IRVINE, Calif., SEATTLE and MIAMI, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it has promoted Michael Smith to President of the company’s Americas Region. Smith previously served as Hill’s Senior Vice President and Western Regional Manager. In addition, Hill also announced several other key promotions in the Americas. First, Gregory Heinz, current Vice President and Operations Manager, will assume Smith’s previous position as Senior Vice President and Western Region Manager. In addition current Hill Senior Vice President and Southeast Regional Manager Luis Lugo will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Business Development, Americas, current Vice President Eladio Castrodad, PE, PMP, CGC, will be the new First Vice President for Florida and Caribbean Region, and J.P Villamizar will be First Vice President for Southern California Operations.



Smith assumes his new role with Hill after nearly 25 years with the company. As President of the Americas, he will oversee Hill’s Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Western, and Latin American (LATAM) regions, responsible for all operational functions, management, and business development efforts. Smith will execute his new responsibilities from Hill’s Irvine, CA, offices, and the company’s Philadelphia, PA, headquarters.

Heinz, based in Hill’s Seattle, WA, office, will manage the company’s work across the Western U.S., including overseeing all of Hill’s offices and operations in California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and LATAM. Heinz currently leads Hill’s Pacific Northwest team, specializing in delivering programs and projects for clients in the public and private sectors. Highlights of his recent achievements include supporting the Alaskan Way Viaduct for the Washington State Department of Transportation, the Overlake Transit Center for Sound Transit, and numerous primary, secondary, and higher education projects. He brings more than 25 years of experience to his new role.

Lugo has more than 30 years of experience in program, project, and construction management, most recently winning and overseeing major aviation, transit, and resiliency and disaster recovery assignments in Hill’s Southeastern Region. As Senior Vice President of Business Development for the Americas, Lugo will work with Hill’s regional leaders and sales teams to expand Hill’s customer base, identify and secure opportunities, and develop the company’s business development goals and strategy for Hill’s work in the U.S. and Latin America.

Assuming leadership of Hill’s Southeastern region, Castrodad has led Hill’s teams on some of Hill’s most high-profile and complex programs and projects. This includes his oversight of several project monitoring assignments for the Federal Transit Administration, the Miami Beach Convention Center Expansion, and the award-winning Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Science. As First Vice President, Castrodad will now be responsible for all of Hill’s operations in the region as well as for continuing to grow Hill’s services and support.

Villamizar, based in Hill’s Irvine, CA, will now have overall responsibility and authority for all operations and activities as First Vice President of Southern California. Villamizar, who previously served as Vice President, Western Business Development Manager, played a key part in making Southern California the company’s largest profit center in the U.S. in 2020.

Smith said of his new responsibilities, “This is an exciting time for construction in the U.S. The outlook for increased Federal infrastructure spending, the strengthening economic recovery, and the long-term impacts of COVID-19 present a wealth of opportunities for Hill as well as challenges for us and our clients. I’m looking forward to working with Greg, Luis, Eladio, J.P., and all of Hill’s leadership across the Americas to realize those opportunities, achieve our clients’ goals, and make our business grow.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali adds, “These promotions and Hill’s new managerial structure for the Americas gives us a lean, effective organization to win new work, staff and execute our assignments, and deliver the results our clients expect from us. I know Mike is the right leader for Hill in the Americas and am confident he and his team will deliver great things for our company.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 2,700 professionals in 69 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Hill has participated in over 10,000 project assignments with a total construction value of more than $600 billion. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

