Anima Biotech to Present at Multiple Industry and Scientific Conferences in April

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of small molecule drugs that selectively control mRNA translation, today announced that the company will be presenting at the 1st Interstitial Lung Disease Drug Development Summit taking place virtually Apr. 27-29, 2021, and the Sachs Associates 4th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum being held from Apr. 28-30, 2021.



During the 1st ILD Summit, Iris Alroy, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Development of Anima Biotech, will present, “Targeting Collagen I mRNA Translation in a Tissue Selective Manner With Small Molecules,” on Wednesday, Apr. 28 at 5 p.m. ET.

At the Sachs Associates 4th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum, Yochi Slonim, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anima Biotech, will participate on a live panel titled, “Pharma Partnering and M&A: An Update on DealMaking Panel,” on Wednesday, Apr. 28 at 10:20 a.m. ET. This panel on partnering builds on Anima’s recent collaboration with Takeda.

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is pioneering Translation Control Therapeutics, a novel approach for the discovery of small molecules that selectively control mRNA translation as a new strategy against undruggable proteins. With our proprietary technology that emits light pulses from ribosomes, we identify drug candidates that selectively decrease or increase the translation of proteins and elucidate their mechanism of action in a new target space. Our pipeline includes programs in Fibrosis (tissue selective Collagen I translation inhibitors), Oncology (c-Myc translation inhibitors and K-Ras translation inhibitors), Infectious diseases (RSV viral translation inhibitors) and Neuroscience (Tau translation inhibitors and Repeat Associated Diseases, against translation malfunctions in multiple neurological diseases). In addition to our pipeline, we have established partnerships for the discovery and development of mRNA translation modulators in Neuroscience, including our strategic partnerships with Lilly and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”). Our science was further validated with seven patents, 15 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations. To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com.

