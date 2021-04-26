COURSE OF COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S' ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2021

English Danish

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 26 April 2021

On Monday 26 April 2021 at 3 pm (CEST), the annual general meeting of Copenhagen Airports A/S was held with the following agenda:

The report of the board of directors on the company's activities during the past year Proposal from the board of directors to prepare and submit annual reports in English Presentation and adoption of the audited annual report Resolution to discharge the board of directors and the executive board from liability Resolution on the appropriation of profit or loss as recorded in the adopted annual report Election of members of the board of directors, including the chairman and the deputy chairmen Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration report Approval of remuneration to the board of directors for the current year Appointment of auditor Proposals from the board of directors to amend the company's articles of association Proposal from the board of directors to adopt an authorization in the company's articles of association to conduct completely electronic general meetings Proposal from the board of directors to amend article 7.2 of the company's articles of association Proposals from the shareholders Authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting Any other business

Re item 1

The general meeting acknowledged the report of the board of directors.

Re item 2

The general meeting approved the proposal from the board of directors to prepare and submit annual reports in English.

Re item 3

The general meeting adopted the 2020 annual report.

Re item 4

The general meeting discharged the board of directors and the executive board from liability.

Re item 5

The general meeting approved the proposal not to distribute dividends for 2020 and to carry forward the result of the year as recorded in the adopted annual report to the following financial year.

Re item 6

Lars Nørby Johansen was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors, and David Mark Stanton was re-elected as deputy chairman of the board of directors.

Janis Carol Kong and Charles Thomazi were re-elected as members of the board of directors.

Martin Præstegaard was elected as new deputy chairman of the board of directors (together with David Mark Stanton).

Lars Sandahl Sørensen was elected as new member of the board of directors replacing Ulrik Dan Weuder, who did not stand for re-election.

Re item 7

The general meeting approved the company's remuneration report.

Re item 8

The general meeting approved the proposed remuneration of the board of directors for the current financial year.

Re item 9

The general meeting re-elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company's auditor.

Re item 10

The general meeting approved the proposal from the board of directors to amend the company's articles of association in accordance with agenda items 10a and 10b.

Re item 11

The board of directors did not approve the submitted shareholder proposals.

Re item 12

The general meeting authorised the chairman of the general meeting to register the resolutions with the Danish Business Authority.

COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S

P.O. Box 74

Lufthavnsboulevarden 6

DK-2770 Kastrup

Contact:

Thomas Woldbye

CEO

Telephone: +45 32313231

E-mail: cphweb@cph.dk

www.cph.dk



CVR no. 14 70 72 04





Attachment