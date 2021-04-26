Company announcement: Notice to convene the annual general meeting of shareholders in Frontmatec Group ApS, CVR no. 37773743

No. 2/2021

The shareholders in Frontmatec Group ApS are invited to the annual general meeting.

Date: 30 April 2021, at 10:00 CET

Place: Platinvej 8, 6000 Kolding

Agenda:

1. Election of the chairperson of the meeting

2. Board of Directors' report on the Company’s activities in the past year

3. Approval of the annual report for the financial year 2020

4. Decision regarding the application of profit or covering of loss

5. Grant of discharge to the Board of Directors

6. Election of members of the Board of Directors

7. Election of auditor

8. Proposals received

For further information please contact Thomas Nybo Stenager, CFO, at +45 41 32 93 97.

On behalf of the Chairman Arne Vraalsen

Attachment