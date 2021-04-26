Cloud TV Market Size to Reach USD 4.60 Billion in 2028 | Rising Adoption of Smart Devices and Increasing Demand for TV Business Analytics are Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud TV market size reached USD 2.03 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global cloud TV market revenue is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period due to rising adoption of smart devices. Increasing demand for TV business analytics is expected to further boost global cloud TV market revenue growth over the forecast period. Advancements in wireless communication technologies are also expected to act as a catalyst to growth of the global cloud TV market in the near future.

However, concerns regarding piracy of digital content are expected to hinder global cloud TV market growth during the forecast period.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/594

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Key players in the cloud TV market include Kaltura Inc, Brightcove, Inc., Amino Technologies PLC, IntelliMedia Networks Inc., Matrix Stream Technologies Inc., CSG Systems International Inc., SimpleStream Limited, ActiveVideo Networks, Inc., SeaChange International Inc., and Amagi Corporation.

Rising adoption of hybrid cloud-based TV in developing countries is driving growth of the hybrid cloud segment, which is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to rising adoption of infrastructure as a service (IaaS) model for better security and performance.

In terms of market share, the live streaming segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for cloud-based broadcasting.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rising adoption of video streaming by users in countries in the region.

In July 2020, Bell Canada Inc. and CSG International Corporation announced an extension of their partnership for seven years. CSG Systems International Corporation will continue to backing residential client facilities and endorsing for Alt TV services of Bell Canada.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/594

Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud TV market on the basis of cloud type, service, streaming, end-use, and region:

Cloud Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Streaming Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Video-on-demand Live Streaming

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Entertainment & Media Telecom Information Technology Others



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-tv-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market By Product (Software, Hardware), By Workflow (Image Acquisition, Image Analysis, Reporting, and Communication), By Therapeutic Application (General Imaging, Specialty Imaging), By Deployment Mode, By Modality, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Smart Factory Market By Component (Industrial Robotics, Sensors, Control Devices, Industrial Network, Machine Vision), By Solution (PLC, PLM, MES, ERP, SCADA), By Industries (Process Industries and Discrete Industries), Forecasts to 2027

Smart Manufacturing Market By Information Technology (Manufacturing Execution System, Industrial Communication), By Enabling Technology (Industrial Robotics, IIoT), By Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs