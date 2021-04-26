CRN® Recognizes Kyligence on Its 2021 Big Data 100 List

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyligence, originator of Apache Kylin and the leader in intelligent data analytics, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company ®, will recognize Kyligence on its 2021 Big Data 100 list. This annual list recognizes the technology vendors that go above and beyond by delivering innovation-driven products and services for solution providers that in turn help enterprise organizations better manage and utilize the massive amounts of business data they generate.

A team of CRN editors compiled this year’s Big Data 100 list by identifying IT vendors that have consistently made technical innovation a top priority through their offering of products and services for business analytics, systems and platforms, big data management and integration tools, database systems, and data science and machine learning. Over the years, the Big Data 100 list has become an invaluable resource for solution providers that trust CRN to help them find vendors that specialize in data intelligence, insights, and analytics.

Building on Apache Kylin, an open source distributed OLAP engine, Kyligence’s cloud platform simplifies the complexity of massive interactive analytics, by providing a unified, consolidated view of data across an entire company. The company’s AI-Augmented engine intelligently identifies, manages, and optimizes a company’s most valuable data; for analysts and data engineers to build and manage their data services in multi-cloud.

“IT vendors featured on CRN’s 2021 Big Data 100 list have demonstrated a proven ability to bring much-needed innovation, insight and industry expertise to the solution providers and customers that need it most,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “I am honored to recognize these companies for their unceasing commitment toward elevating and improving the ways businesses gain value from their data.”

“Kyligence answers the need for interactive analytics at a petabyte scale that is increasingly required by modern digital businesses,” said Li Kang, VP of North America, Kyligence. “Our approach exploits advances in AI to automate more aspects of the analytics lifecycle. This recognition from CRN is a testament to our commitment to innovation and meeting our customers’ big data needs.”

The 2021 Big Data 100 list is available online at www.CRN.com/BigData100 .

About Kyligence

Founded by the creators of Apache Kylin, Kyligence Cloud provides an intelligent analytics performance layer that sits between data sources and BI tools. Kyligence features an AI-Augmented learning engine to ensure peak performance and vastly simplified data modeling. The result is sub-second query response time for BI, SQL, OLAP, and Excel users even against petabytes of data.



Kyligence is headquartered in San Jose, CA and Shanghai, China. Ventured-backed by Redpoint Ventures, Cisco, China Broadband Capital, Shunwei Capital, and Eight Roads Ventures (the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International Limited) and Coatue Management, Kyligence serves a global customer base that includes UBS, AppZen, Xactly, SPD Bank, Pingan Bank, Bank of Ningbo, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd, China Continent Insurance, China UnionPay, VIVO, SAIC Motor, China FAW Group Corporation, and ANTA.



About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com



