Hooray Agency and Psyop Partner To Create First-Of-Its-Kind Captivating Campaign For Resorts World Las Vegas

IRVINE, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To promote the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas, the $4.3 billion, 3,500-room luxury destination in Las Vegas set to open June 24, Hooray Agency and Psyop teamed up to create an engaging virtual production, “Stay Fabulous.”
This exciting campaign debuted during The Academy Awards® broadcast on Sunday, April 25, and pioneers a new approach to technology in a large-scale commercial shoot. Referred to as “Virtual Production,” the technology merges VR and CGI to transport viewers into a new reality. These technologies are also used to build a heavily designed and stylized world which carefully blurs the line between physical and digital, never before done in a campaign on this scale.
“Stay Fabulous” also implements an LED volume to create a variety of digital worlds and features celebrity talent including Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Tiësto and Zedd each ruling over their own fabulous domain.
A link to the commercial can be found here.
“Resorts World Las Vegas is the most prominent development to come to Vegas in the last decade,” said Steven Seghers, CEO, Hooray Agency. “To match the groundbreaking nature of this announcement, we wanted to create a campaign that pushed the boundaries of how campaigns are made. By partnering with Psyop, we were able to leverage cutting edge technology to create an experience like no other.”
The technology used in "Stay Fabulous" was originally used in the making of The Mandalorian on Disney+, the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise. To stay true to this Hollywood-style shoot, the "Stay Fabulous" production engaged Nant Studios, using much of the same team and cutting-edge approach from the American space western.
“We are honored to be part of the team to bring the compelling story of Resorts World Las Vegas to life,” said Chief Executive Producer, Justin Booth-Clibborn, Psyop. “Psyop’s passion is merging art and technology to create worlds, tell stories, and capture hearts and minds. The Resorts World team clearly shares that passion, so to collaborate with them, leveraging our expertise in design, real time CG technology and live action production, and push the creative possibilities, was literally fabulous.”
To meet the demands of this innovative commercial production, the large technical and creative team developed evolutionary workflows, allowing filmmakers to make never before creative changes in real time during the shoot including lighting, colors and animation within the sets. Applied lighting and animation processes were also employed to drive both practical and virtual light fixtures for immediate creative changes enabling production crews to see their scenes unfold as they are composed and captured on set.
“Stay Fabulous” will continue to roll out across digital and social platforms in the coming weeks.
About Psyop
Psyop is a creative production studio with a simple mission: to Persuade, Change and Influence audiences by crafting content that they seek out and share.
Celebrated for nearly two decades of groundbreaking work and heralded by AdAge as "the Pixar of Commercials,” Psyop specializes in telling iconic stories that blur the lines of advertising and entertainment.
With studios in New York and Los Angeles, and a global network of creative talent, Psyop works seamlessly across teams, disciplines and technologies to create memorable narratives and design with meaning across all screens and mediums. For more information, visit: https://www.psyop.com/
About Hooray
A Southern California-based full-service marketing firm, Hooray Agency specializes in omni-channel branding campaigns, marketing and advertising. The company's ideas are expressed in myriad forms, via both traditional and emerging platforms – including websites, e-commerce systems, digital advertising and branded content, customized programming and a robust presence throughout social media. From its inception more than 25 years ago, Hooray's approach to communications has been and remains global, crafting messaging that transcends international boundaries and resonates with cultures across more than sixty countries.
