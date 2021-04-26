Menon Renewable Products Gains European Union Certification for MrFeed

High-Quality Animal Feed Ingredient Now Able to Be Sold Across Europe,First Distributor Named From Greece



SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Menon Renewable Products ("Menon" or the "Company"), a global leader in disruptive animal feed technology, announced today that it has been granted European Union (EU) Certification for its sustainable feed ingredient MrFeed®. This allows MrFeed® to be sold to aquaculture and livestock operators across Europe. The Company also announced its first distributor will be the largest producer of sea bream and sea bass fish in the EU.

EU Certification is a recognition issued to a company that shows its customers that the company has taken care of its regulatory obligations appropriately. EU Certification applies throughout Europe and incorporates the legislative requirements of different countries as part of the certification process. This uniform certification indicates that the company fulfills the legislative criteria required in each country, according to the EU.

With a history in biofuels and cellulosic waste processing, Menon has expertise handling organic feedstock to produce custom-tailored molecules and nutritional components. MrFeed® was developed as a high-protein ingredient containing a blend of amino acids, peptides and nucleotides that have been shown to not only promote growth, but also enhance digestive health in animals.

“MrFeed® was developed with the goal of replacing both antibiotics and unsustainable ingredients like fishmeal in livestock and aquaculture diets around the world, and this is another step toward the achievement of that mission,” said Dr. Suresh Menon, Founder and President of Menon. “Through each of our studies, we have proven that our product can replace ingredients like blood meal, soymeal, poultry meal, fish meal, and various enzymes while strengthening the overall economics for farmers. We are pleased to now be able to share our product with those in the aquaculture and livestock sectors across Europe. MrFeed® is a disruptive technology that is already being produced at scale with pricing that is competitive to traditional feed formulations, even before factoring in the economic benefits. There is currently no product on the market that can deliver the performance benefits of MrFeed® while delivering on a key sustainability challenge – the elimination of ingredients like fishmeal from animal diets.”

Kegoagri SA belonging to Avramar group (“Avramar”) will be the first collaborators/distributors of MrFeed® for the European market. The Greece-based company is the largest producer of farmed Mediterranean fish in the world. Avramar, with farming operations in Greece and Spain, supplies sea bass, sea bream, meagre, and red porgy to the global market from the Mediterranean.

MrFeed® has been tested in the diets of millions of animals such as swine, poultry, finfish, and shrimp in trials around the world, consistently increasing yields as enhanced immune system health drives faster growth and higher survival. The product has been tested extensively in commercial settings worldwide in countries including Saudi Arabia, the United State, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and many others.

MrFeed® is a high-quality animal feed ingredient delivered rich in essential amino acids that does not require antibiotics. MrFeed® contains crude protein that is superior to commonly used feed ingredients. Highly digestible and rich in protein, vitamins and minerals, the product has been developed specifically for use in animal diets and provides enhanced survivability, improved immune system health and superior growth.

About Menon Renewable Products:

Menon Renewable Products, Inc. (Menon) was founded in 2013 by Dr. Suresh Menon and is based in San Diego, CA. Menon has developed a patented process that converts hydrocarbon-based sugars from agriculture-based raw materials into a functional animal feed ingredient under the brand name MrFeed®. The ingredient not only overcomes anti-nutritional factors in many animal feed products, but also replaces various grains, related proteins, animal by-products, fishmeal and other components. MrFeed® meets increasing worldwide demand for an abundant, sustainable, cost competitive and renewable source of animal feed. MrFeed® has been proven in aquaculture, poultry and swine (with other animal species currently under testing) and has demonstrated superior performance when compared to traditional feeds in the areas of survivability, growth, disease remediation, FCR and overall animal health.

About MrFeed ®

MrFeed ® represents a disruptive technology that will significantly enhance animal growth and gut health. Through inclusion of a spectrum of unique prebiotics, nucleotides and peptides, MrFeed® enhances digestibility, promotes animal health and reduces the need for antibiotics and other disease remediation treatments. By utilizing agricultural and related by-products, MrFeed® reduces environmental pressure caused by overuse of unsustainable animal feed ingredients (such as fish meal).

