SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION’S SUBSIDIARY KYBERLEIJONA OY COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF DELTAGON OY

SSH Communications Security Corporation announced on January 29, 2021, that its subsidiary Kyberleijona Oy has agreed to acquire all shares of Deltagon Oy. Kyberleijona Oy has received all required regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions of the transaction have been fulfilled. As a result of this, the acquisition of Deltagon Oy is completed. The details of the transaction are described in the stock exchange release published on January 29, 2021.
SSH's CEO, Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, comments:
”We have now closed the acquisition of Deltagon. This acquisition is a major step in our transition to a subscription-based business model and in offering complete solutions with critical cybersecurity products. The acquisition also broadens our offerings portfolio and customer base. I wish the entire Deltagon staff warmly welcome as a part of our high-quality cybersecurity software sales, development, deployment, and support teams.”
SSH will consolidate Deltagon Oy into the Group as a subsidiary starting April 26, 2021, and Deltagon will be a part of the Group's financial reporting starting from Q2 of 2021.
