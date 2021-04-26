Industrial Nanotech, Inc. CEO Stuart Burchill Stands Behind Company’s EPX-H2O and a Blowtorch

Broomfield, CO, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Industrial Nanotech, Inc. (OTC-PINK: INTK), a global leader in nanotechnology based energy saving solutions, offers a video showing their CEO/CTO, Stuart Burchill, successfully doing a dangerous demonstration of the Company’s EPX-H2O product that is resistant to chemicals, fire, and corrosion and provides best-in-class weatherproof thermal insulation for severe service environments.



The blowtorch video can be found on YouTube at:

https://youtu.be/K5G3SluA7F4

EPX-H2O has been used successfully around the world in many industrial applications, with companies reporting energy savings on average of 20%-25% annually, while also protecting equipment from corrosion and chemical exposure damage.

The product is sold through the Company’s brand www.syneffex.com

Details on the patented product EPX-H2O can be found at:

https://www.syneffex.com/heat-shield-epx-h2o-thermal-insulation-protective-coating/

Stuart Burchill states, "This is a product with a long history of lowering energy costs and protecting equipment in chemical plants, on offshore drilling platforms, tanker ships, food processing facilities, and more... in locations from Alaska to the Middle East. It has no equal."

