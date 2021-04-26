DSV, 880 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV PANALPINA A/S

Company Announcement No. 880

On 29 October 2020, we initiated a share buyback programme of DKK 6,000 million running until 30 April 2021, as described in Company Announcement No. 842. On 10 February 2021 the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme was increased to DKK 8,000 million.

The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.

The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-115 6,988,031 1,073.08 7,498,744,236 116: 19 April 2021 69,208 1,310.99 90,731,162 117: 20 April 2021 60,000 1,309.36 78,561,312 118: 21 April 2021 62,500 1,294.07 80,879,431 119: 22 April 2021 64,000 1,306.21 83,597,651 120: 23 April 2021 65,000 1,316.74 85,588,399 121: 26 April 2021 61,605 1,329.39 81,897,311 Accumulated trading for days 1-121 7,370,344 1,085.43 7,999,999,503

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 2,231,604 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 1.00% of the total number of issued shares of 224,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

