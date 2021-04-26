Afya Limited Hosts Virtual Investors and ESG Day on May 6, 2021

NOVA LIMA, Brazil and MINAS GERAIS, Brazil, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), the largest medical education group in Brazil, today announced that it will host its Investor and ESG Day on Thursday, May 6th, 2021 at 9:00 am EDT.



Attendees will hear from Afya’s business executives that will discuss the Company's main deliveries, business strategy and ESG initiatives.

The program will commence at 09:00 a.m. EDT and will be followed immediately by a live question and answer session with Afya’s executive team.

To access the live webcast, including audio, video and presentation slides, please register at www.afya.com.br/afyaday. Participants are advised to register in advance.

About Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA)



Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and their daily practices with digital products.

Investor Relations Contact:

Afya Limited

ir@afya.com.br

Source: Afya Limited



