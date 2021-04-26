Sword Group: Results for the First Quarter of 2021 - Outperformance of all the Indicators

English French

Results for the First Quarter of 2021



Outperformance of all the Indicators



Consolidated Revenue: €47.4 m



Organic Growth at constant perimeter and constant exchange rates: +17.0%



EBITDA Margin: 13.7%



1ST QUARTER ACCOUNTS

Q1 (1) €m 2021 2020 (2) Revenue 47.4 40.5 EBITDA 6.5 4.7 EBITDA Margin 13.7% 11.5%

(1) non audited figures - (2) 2020 figures from the 2021 perimeter adjusted with the variation in exchange rates

ANALYSIS

In the first quarter of 2021, the Group achieved organic growth of +17.0% against a budget of 13%, and profitability of 13.7% against a budget of 13%.

This outperformance includes all the Group’s entities.

Added to this is the maintenance of our backlog at the same level as on 31 December 2020, while this backlog always historically experiences a slight drop in the first quarter of each year.

Regarding the R&D initiative managed by the GRC entity, it is now underway thanks to an extremely ambitious recruitment plan in Maidenhead.

The constraints caused by the health issues have been managed remarkably by the local directors who have adapted to the context of each country without any negative impact on our business.

OUTLOOK 2021-2024

The Group not only confirms its 2021 objectives, but remains extremely confident in the 2024 business plan presented at the last financial analysts’meeting.



Dividend



Additional Dividend proposed to the Annual General Meeting: €4.8 gross per share



Ex-Date: 07/05/2021



Payment Date: 11/05/2021





Agenda



28/04/21: Annual general Meeting (2020 Accounts)



11/05/21: Payment of dividend



28/07/21: 2021 Second Quarter Revenue Second





About Sword Group



Sword has 1,900+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.



As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.



Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.





Market



Euronext Paris - Compartment B



ISIN Code: FR0004180578



ICB 9530 Software & Computer Services



Indices



CAC® Small



CAC® Mid & Small



CAC® All-Tradable



CAC® All-Share



