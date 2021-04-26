Sword Group
Results for the First Quarter of 2021
Outperformance of all the Indicators
Consolidated Revenue: €47.4 m
Organic Growth at constant perimeter and constant exchange rates: +17.0%
EBITDA Margin: 13.7%
1ST QUARTER ACCOUNTS
|Q1 (1)
|€m
|2021
|2020 (2)
|Revenue
|47.4
|40.5
|EBITDA
|6.5
|4.7
|EBITDA Margin
|13.7%
|11.5%
(1) non audited figures - (2) 2020 figures from the 2021 perimeter adjusted with the variation in exchange rates
ANALYSIS
In the first quarter of 2021, the Group achieved organic growth of +17.0% against a budget of 13%, and profitability of 13.7% against a budget of 13%.
This outperformance includes all the Group’s entities.
Added to this is the maintenance of our backlog at the same level as on 31 December 2020, while this backlog always historically experiences a slight drop in the first quarter of each year.
Regarding the R&D initiative managed by the GRC entity, it is now underway thanks to an extremely ambitious recruitment plan in Maidenhead.
The constraints caused by the health issues have been managed remarkably by the local directors who have adapted to the context of each country without any negative impact on our business.
OUTLOOK 2021-2024
The Group not only confirms its 2021 objectives, but remains extremely confident in the 2024 business plan presented at the last financial analysts’meeting.
Dividend
Additional Dividend proposed to the Annual General Meeting: €4.8 gross per share
Ex-Date: 07/05/2021
Payment Date: 11/05/2021
Agenda
28/04/21: Annual general Meeting (2020 Accounts)
11/05/21: Payment of dividend
28/07/21: 2021 Second Quarter Revenue Second
About Sword Group
Sword has 1,900+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Market
Euronext Paris - Compartment B
ISIN Code: FR0004180578
ICB 9530 Software & Computer Services
Indices
CAC® Small
CAC® Mid & Small
CAC® All-Tradable
CAC® All-Share
Sword Group - 2, rue d’Arlon L-8399 Windhof - investorrelations@sword-group.lu
