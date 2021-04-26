Wall Street Journal Unveils New Brand Platform

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Journal today announced the launch of Trust Your Decisions, a new brand platform and campaign designed to reinforce the Journal’s position as the definitive source of truth for decision-makers.



The launch comes as The Wall Street Journal has more subscribers and digital users than ever before in its history, with more people than ever turning to the Journal for reliable news, analysis and opinion during a period of global uncertainty. As the Covid-19 crisis endures, many people are currently questioning how, when and whether to act on life’s most significant decisions, according to research conducted by WSJ’s customer intelligence team.

Financial, investing, career and health-related decisions are being made less often as global uncertainty continues, in turn triggering more uncertainty. Sixty percent of prospective WSJ members have postponed major decisions until the Covid-19 pandemic is over, due to increased levels of anxiety. In comparison, WSJ members are more likely to see opportunity in the big decisions they have to make next.

“Trust Your Decisions highlights the unique role the Journal plays in its readers’ lives, providing them with the knowledge and insight they need to take action,” said Almar Latour, Chief Executive Officer, Dow Jones & Co., Publisher, The Wall Street Journal. “Ultimately, we are all decision-makers, and The Wall Street Journal empowers us with the facts we need.”

“The Wall Street Journal has more members than ever before, and more than three quarters are digital-only,” said Dow Jones EVP, Consumer Suzi Watford. “The Journal was a pioneer in digital journalism, and this week marks the 25th anniversary of WSJ.com. We’re known for innovating around our digital membership model​​ and as we look to increase our scale and membership, this campaign s​ignals our big ambitions for our next chapter of growth."

“The Journal’s focus on business, finance, economics and money has long made us essential reading for decision-makers,” said WSJ Editor in Chief Matt Murray. “Equipping our members with the highest-quality news and information to navigate a changing world will always be at the heart of our mission, so they can be confident in the paths they choose at work and at home.”

As part of the larger Trust Your Decisions initiative, The Wall Street Journal will be revamping one of its most beloved campaigns, the Creative Leaders Series. Rebranded as The Decision-Maker Series, the campaign will feature profiles and in-depth interviews with a diverse group of leaders, founders and up-and-coming luminaries from the media and marketing community. It will showcase the wide range of daily decisions made by those who trust the Journal to be their source of news and information.

Trust Your Decisions was developed with the Journal’s longtime advertising agency, The&Partnership. Media is being handled by The&Partnership’s media agency, m/SIX. The campaign launches today with out-of-home, print, digital and social. Film and activations will launch in the coming months. The new platform is part of The Wall Street Journal’s ongoing drive to grow its scale and membership.

“We created Trust Your Decisions to reflect the central role the Journal plays in its readers’ lives, enabling them with the knowledge they need to navigate life’s most pressing decisions,” said Agnes Fischer, President, New York at The&Partnership. “We are thrilled to launch this new campaign in partnership with our sister media agency, m/SIX, to reach both current and prospective readers and help drive membership growth for the country’s most trusted source for people who make decisions in business, finance or life—The Wall Street Journal.”

