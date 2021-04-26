MediaCrossing Unveils New Marketing and Advertising Business Geared Specifically for the Education Industry

STAMFORD, Conn., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaCrossing, a digital-first agency built for the new era of agile marketing, today announced it has launched a new practice dedicated to helping Colleges, Universities and Higher Education Programs, address their online advertising and marketing needs. The new business, MXEd , will help the education industry drive enrollment, market their academics and address the void created by COVID-19.



The leadership team at MXEd has nearly a decade of experience in deploying digital marketing and advertising campaigns geared specifically for the education market.

“COVID-19 upended education in countless ways and forced marketers and admission staff to rethink how they speak to prospective students and their families,” said Michael Kalman, CEO of MediaCrossing. “Most government officials and education experts are predicting a return to normalcy in education for the fall of 2021. With that expectation, institutions need to have their marketing strategies in place to drive enrollment.”



The National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities recently reported that 85 percent of institutions reported a loss in tuition and fee revenue in the fall of 2020. The report also stated that 93 percent of institutions reported a loss in room and board revenue and 87 percent lost revenue in auxiliary services.



MXEd helps event education marketers understand the digital journey consumers navigate when researching schools and making decisions. It leverages data to develop highly precise audiences and customer personas that result in a high propensity of engagement. The economic impact of the pandemic has left marketers looking for solutions and the data-driven, return-on-advertising metrics that drive MXEd result in a powerful tool that delivers a hyper-targeted audience for the education market.



This new practice area will utilize our team of subject matter experts with a mix of programmatic and social tactics to drive awareness, consideration, and action among targets. Cross-device targeting will reach targets across multiple touchpoints on all of their owned devices, making powerful connections and closing sales. MXEd will launch market-by-market, national, local, and hyperlocal activations to drive engagement.

MediaCrossing has driven an average 135% increase in enrollment for education market clients, topping over $700 Million in revenue produced for institutional marketing campaigns to-date.

About MediaCrossing

MediaCrossing is a digital-first agency focused on driving growth for emerging brands. Built for a new era of marketing, MediaCrossing’s agile client framework is designed to reach markets quickly, instantly react to trends, and leverage automation to drive performance and exceed KPIs. Founded in 2012, the award-winning agency is dedicated to transforming complex technology into turnkey solutions guided by experts in creative, media strategy, activation, and measurement.