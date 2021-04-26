Genovac Antibody Discovery Launches in NDSU Research and Technology Park

Genovac Antibody Discovery has launched in the United States following a management buyout of an antibody discovery business unit owned by Aldevron, a U.S.-based contract manufacturing organization. The unit, which was established and operates in Freiburg, Germany, is now headquartered in Fargo, N.D.



Brian Walters, who had been serving as the president of Aldevron’s Antibody Discovery Group, led the management buyout and is now Genovac’s president and CEO.



Genovac is a contract research organization that discovers and develops antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostic and research and development market segments, with clients in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The company’s core technology, genetic immunization, enables rapid antibody discovery against biopharma’s most challenging targets.



The company has served the biopharmaceutical industry for more than 20 years and has completed over 3,500 projects, providing antibodies that have been developed into clinical and commercial drugs. Genovac also has completed more than 25 client and internal COVID-19 campaigns, and has developed two antibodies that successfully neutralize the United Kingdom, Brazilian and South African mutations.



In addition to genetic immunization, Genovac has acquired the most advanced single-cell screening technology in the world, the Beacon® Optofluidic System developed by Berkeley Lights. The platform enables Genovac to make DNA for genetic immunization in one week, compared to the months it would take using the traditional, protein-based method for antibody discovery. By combining its expertise in genetic immunization with advanced, one-day, single-cell screening technology, Genovac is able to generate antibodies rapidly, a critical element to developing drugs to treat infectious diseases such as the coronavirus and its mutations.



Genovac also was the first Beacon system user in the world to successfully screen wild type and transgenic rat cells, and the company is currently aiming to be the first to screen rabbit and alpaca cells. All are rich sources for antibodies that can be developed into human therapeutics.



Walters was Aldevron’s chief financial officer prior to leading its Antibody Discovery Group. Before that he held multiple leadership positions in economic development organizations across the United States.



For more information visit our website.







- 30 -