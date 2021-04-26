Kids and Teen Dental Place Opens New Location in One of Downtown Los Angeles’ Most Vulnerable Neighborhoods

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team from Kids and Teen Dental Place has brought a 4-year-long vision to life in downtown Los Angeles. Dedicated to serving the most vulnerable children in Los Angeles, a brand-new Kids and Teen Dental Place has opened at 514 S. Alvarado Street. The team has been working with families in this neighborhood for many years, but the former location just one block away had a very small capacity and the new location enables them to meet the needs of families in this community.



“We are deeply committed to the kids of Los Angeles and this is the realization of a years-long dream to build a palace to children in one of the toughest neighborhoods. When kids come here, we want them and their families to feel cared for – these kids don’t have a lot of places like this, built especially for them.” says Dr. Jack Bayramyan, “But spaces alone do not create compassion and empathy, it takes individuals who are all determined to provide the best care for kids and the cooperation of many community partners. We are grateful for the support of leaders like Councilmember Gil Cedillo and State Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian who saw the importance of quality healthcare for this community and helped us get to the finish line of opening the practice.”

“What makes Kids Dental Place unique is that we aren’t just creating a space, we are creating a communication structure that puts families first. We understand their challenges and are always innovating to make the process of getting care easier. Obstacles are our calling card. We see obstacles as an opportunity to transform, become better partners in care and make a better connection.” adds Dr. Jack Bayramyan.

Location: Kids and Teen Dental Place, 514 S. Alvarado, Los Angeles, CA

To watch a short video about the work that Kids and Teen Dental Place does in this community and the transformation of this space, please visit https://web.mydentalvisioncare.com/partner-with-kdptdp-dtla/.

To schedule a call about how we can partner to better serve this community or to tour our new practice, please contact Lisa McAlister at lisa.mcalister@herodvo.com.

About Kids and Teen Dental Place

At Kids’ and Teens Dental Place, our mission is to provide high-quality, compassionate dental and orthodontic care to the underserved neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Every kid deserves great care and that’s why Kids and Teen Dental Place is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. We’ve been helping children ages six months through 20 years gain access to the dental and orthodontic care they need since 2004. Our kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive. Most insurance is accepted including Medicaid and Denti-Cal. Learn more at mydentalvisioncare.com.

